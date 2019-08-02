Twin Lakes chamber seeking volunteers for Corn Fest, car show

Music and waterskiing will be showcased during Corn Fest, which is scheduled from noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Lance Park in Twin Lakes.

Admission is $6 for one day or $10 for both.

Visit tlcornfest.com for more information.

• The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association is seeking volunteers for the Porsche Club car show, which is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.

Volunteers would work in three-hour shifts as cooks, servers and cleaning crew members.

The chamber will be selling food for the event and needs cooks, servers and a cleaning crew.

The chamber also needs volunteers for Corn Fest to tend bar for three-hour shifts starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m. each day.

Email to info@twinlakeschamber.com or call 262-877-2220.