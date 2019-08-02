DREAMS REALIZED



For several years, the Aquanut Water Ski show team has helped thousands of special needs children reach their dreams, which is a journey on Lake Mary in the Village of Twin Lakes.

The journey happened last Thursday, when the Aquanuts welcomed back Dreams for Kids, which runs Extreme Recess.

With assistance from the Aquanut Adaptive Water Ski program, volunteers helped Dreams for Kids recipients with adaptive waterskiing, tubing, kayaking, pontoon boat rides and fishing.

In addition, food and refreshments were provided to the children and their families.

(Above) Adrian Castillo, 9, of Elgin, Ill., enjoys a ride along the lake during the Dreams for Kids Adaptive Water Ski program in the Village of Twin Lakes last week (Jason Arndt/The Report).