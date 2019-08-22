Business in the Park celebration Saturday

Car show among many events on Main Street

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association will host its annual Business in the Park celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, on Main Street in Twin Lakes.

And the car show returns as one of the event’s highlights, running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. And there will be a motorcycle category this time around.

Charles Regnier, of Richmond, Illinois, took home the Best of Show title at last year’s car show. His 1923 Ford pickup roadster beat out 38 other entries for the honor.

However, the one-day extravaganza will feature a host of other activities, including business and craft booths, kids’ area, a raffle, spinning wheel prize and Touch a Truck.

The Twin Lakes Police Department and Twin Lakes and Randall fire departments will be on hand.

And don’t forget there will be drives for the Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry and a collection of clothes, shoes and school supplies for The Sharing Center.

Contact the chamber at info@twinlakeschamber.com or 262-877-2220 for more information.