Milz leaves Salem Grade School for Bristol post

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

Salem Grade School Board President Dana Powers informed the district in a letter dated Aug. 14 that Administrator David Milz resigned his post, effective Aug. 16.

In response to an email inquiry from The Report, Powers stated, “Dr. Milz presented his letter for our approval to retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. On Wednesday, he terminated his contract with us to become the district administrator at Bristol (Grade School).”

Powers said Salem’s intention is to have an interim administrator in place by the end of the week of Aug. 26.

“We have a consultant in place,” she wrote, “who is expertly running our search. The interim position is posted and we have already received impressive applicants.”

Powers also stated that the resignation was a surprise “as we had already begun discussions with him to help us locate the new district administrator over the next year.”

“He stated just that the Bristol opportunity came up,” she continued, “and it must have been worth it to terminate a contract just before school starts.”

In 2016, the previous administrator, Michael Juech, took over the post after long-time Administrator Gale Ryzek retired.

Before coming to Bristol, Juech was director of education and learning at Wilmot Union High School. He resigned last month after a vote of no confidence petition with the signatures of 183 district residents.

However, there were residents who supported Juech.

Juech had been seeking employment in other Wisconsin school districts since last February, having been a finalist in two of them.