ALL-AREA SOFTBALL: Central, Wilmot players earn numerous spots on this year’s squad

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

Producing a Southern Lakes Newspapers All-Area softball team was a challenge, especially because this past year’s squad was so deep in talent, including players who garnered state recognition.

The talent included many athletes who compete in the Southern Lakes Conference, which saw Wilmot head to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, along with the Rock Valley Conference.

With the loaded talent, this year’s All-Area team serves as proof that this region is at the top of the mountain when it comes to high school softball in the state.

Every athlete on the first team earned either All-State or All-District honors from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, while some on the second team earned the same honor.

Wilmot pitcher Madison Zerr is the Player of the Year and is featured in a separate story.

Westosha Central must replace standout Becca Edwards, who made the first team to lead the Falcons.

Haley Lamberson, who also graduated, was the lone Panther to make the second team, while senior to be Kenzi Ketterhagen and Anna Wischnowski, who will be a junior, earned honorable mention status for Wilmot.

Catcher Jillian Adams, who will be a junior, and graduated pitcher Olivia Kazumura represented Westosha Central on the second unit.

Meanwhile, Olivia Nahorniak received honorable mention laurels for the Falcons. She will be a junior this year.

Listed below are capsule profiles for the first team honorees:

Infield – Becca Edwards, Westosha Central, senior

While Edwards notched first team All-District, she picked up honorable mention All-State for the Falcons. She earned accolades despite moving from the outfield to the infield and from batting third to hitting leadoff for the Falcons. Edwards batted .393 with 35 hits, 30 runs scored along with 13 doubles.

Catcher – Alyssa Schumacher, Whitewater, junior

Schumacher earned first team All-District 3 honors from the WFSCA. She also garnered first team All-Rock Valley Conference.

Schumacher, who missed 10 games because of injury, still batted .634 with 10 runs scored, 24 RBIs and three home runs with a .681 OBP through 41 at bats. Coach Ron Sdano praised Schumacher for her defensive ability.

Pitcher – Izzy Regner, Elkhorn, junior

Regner went 10-2 for an Elks squad that won the Southern Lakes Conference title for the first time in years.

Regner earned honorable mention All-State honors along with a spot on the All-District first team. Regner also notched first team All-Conference. She struck out 144 batters and walked 15 through 87 innings.

Infield – Haley Remington, Elkhorn, junior

Remington, who garnered first team All-District, also earned first team All-SLC honors and was named the Elks’ Defensive Player of the Year. Remington hit .409 with 20 RBIs and finished 20-for-20 in stolen base attempts.

Infield – Luci Kapelka, East Troy, freshman

Kapelka, named the Trojans’ Most Valuable Player, earned first team All-RVC honors as an infielder. Kapelka batted .491 with 26 hits, 23 runs, 19 RBIs and four doubles. Kapelka sported an on-base percentage of .591 and a slugging percentage of .717.

Infield – Bryce Hibbs, Whitewater, junior

Hibbs batted .463 with 38 hits and 32 runs for the Whippets en route to first team All-RVC honors. Hibbs played this pas season after missing her sophomore season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Hibbs batted third for the Whippets and was, in the words of Sdano, a difference maker. Hibbs also tallied 24 RBIs, 12 doubles, three home runs and three triples with a .793 slugging percentage and a .516 on-base percentage.

Outfield – Brooke Walek, Waterford, senior

Walek, an honorable mention All-State honoree, also earned first team All-Conference honors and first team All-District. She was named first team All-Racine County, which was determined by coaches. She batted .440 with 11 doubles, one homer, 11 RBIs and 21 runs scored.

Outfield – Morgan Gransee, Whitewater, junior

Gransee batted .460 for the Whippets and led the team in hits with 40. She tied for the team lead in runs with 32. She also batted in 16 runs and finished with a .517 slugging percentage and a .484 on-base percentage.

Gransee earned first team All-District honors from the WFSCA in addition to first team All-RVC.

Outfield – Sydney Raddeman, East Troy, junior

Raddeman earned first team All-District and first team All-RVC honors while serving as team captain. Raddeman batted .478 with 33 hits, 22 runs scored, 14 RBIs and three doubles. Raddeman also stole 12 bases.

Best of the rest

Here is a look at the second team and honorable mention from the Southern Lakes Newspapers coverage area:

Second Team

C – Jillian Adams, Westosha Central

P – Olivia Kazumura, Westosha Central

P – Christina Crawford, Elkhorn

IF – Maddy Harding, Elkhorn

IF – Jemma Fiehweg, Waterford

IF – Gracie Peterson, Burlington

IF – Raelynn Barwick, Waterford

OF – Haley Lamberson, Wilmot

OF – Grace Trautman, Waterford

OF – Hailey Brodhagen, Mukwonago

Honorable Mention

Big Foot: Riley Summer, Lynda Santiago

Burlington: Natalie Weithaus, Bridi Allen, Morgan Klein

Catholic Central: Izzy Phillips, Christina Paleka

Delavan-Darien: Jasmin Speth, Savannah Wolf

East Troy: Sophia Heimos, Megan Verbeten

Elkhorn: Ryley Rand

Lake Geneva Badger: Madison Hunt, Alyssa Bockelman, Seneca Peterson

Mukwonago: Maddie Jelsper, Jenna Seidel, Marissa Pease

Palmyra-Eagle: Brianna Holcomb, Katelyn Millis

Union Grove: Kayli Pfeffer, Abby Boyle, Angela Slattery

Waterford: Mackenzie Stiewie

Westosha Central: Olivia Nahorniak

Whitewater: Sara Johnson

Williams Bay: Austyn Hartwig, Tori Pollack

Wilmot: Anna Wischnowski, Kenzi Ketterhagen