Developing: Richter’s Marketplace announces Burlington closure

Twin Lakes store to stay open

Richter’s Marketplace, 156 S. Pine St., Burlington, plans to close its doors after serving the community for several years.

According to an announcement on its Facebook page, which did not indicate a closing date, the closure comes amid a changing industry.

“The Richter family has been so blessed by, and is very grateful for the incredible employees and customers with whom we have worked over the years,” the post states.

“Unfortunately, given where we are in our lives and the changing nature of our industry, we were left with no other option but the close our doors.”

Richter’s Marketplace, meanwhile, confirmed the closure to the Standard Press and indicates the closure does not include the Twin Lakes store.

“Burlington is a wonderful community and we are confident that it will continue to flourish well into the future,” the post added.

The Standard Press will have more on this developing story as more information becomes available.