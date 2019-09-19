Wilmot Mountain employees help with cleanup efforts at Bristol Woods

About 140 Wilmot Mountain Ski Resort employees and their families and friends conducted various conservation and maintenance projects in Bristol Woods Park on Sept. 15.

EpicPromise Week is Vail Resorts’ annual company-wide volunteer week. Whether forging new trails or helping restore local schools, EpicPromise Week allows participants to rally around local community needs.

Last year, 1,936 Vail Resorts employees participated in 11 projects, resulting in 7,744 hours of volunteer service.

“Kenosha County is grateful for the many contributions that Vail Resorts and its employee volunteers have made to our parks,” Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said in a news release. “They’ve helped us with beautification and maintenance work that our staff isn’t able to get to in the daily course of running our parks. It’s clear that Vail Resorts makes it a priority to be a good corporate neighbor, and we are highly appreciative of that.”

This was the third year that Wilmot Mountain and Kenosha County Parks partnered for the effort.

Past projects have included work at Fox River and Silver Lake parks.

“EpicPromise Day is one of my favorite days of the entire year where Wilmot Mountain employees, friends and families come together to give back to our local community,” Wilmot Mountain General Manager Peter Disch said in the news release. “We are fortunate to have such a great partner in our community and I am very excited to volunteer with them again.”

Kenosha County Supervisor Dennis Elverman, chairman of the County Board’s Public Works Committee, agreed.

“I’ve been to the other two EpicPromise days, and the first thing that comes to mind is that the Vail Corporation didn’t just buy property in the community; they’ve bought into the community,” he said.