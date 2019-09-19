Sports Roundup: Allen leads Central to third-place finish at SLC cross country relays

By Troy Sparks

Correspondent

Sophomore Will Allen’s winning effort in the freshman-sophomore division helped give the Westosha Central boys a third-place team finish in the Southern Lakes Conference cross country relays at Elkhorn on Sept. 12.

The combined times for the top five runners, which included the junior-senior division, was 1 hour, 33 minutes and 8.16 seconds. Allen clocked in at 17:48.56.

The other scoring runners for the boys were senior Kyle Flug (fifth overall, junior-senior division, 18:20.85), junior Dylan Hartnek (sixth, junior-senior, 18:35.09), senior Carson Edquist (10th, junior-senior, 19:04.92) and sophomore Dan Koffen (10th, freshman-sophomore, 19:18.72).

Senior Carson Meredith (15th, junior-senior, 19.29.79) and junior Frank Quinones (16th, junior-senior, 19:31.36) completed the top seven finishers for the Falcons.

The Wilmot boys finished seventh with a team combined time of 1:41:21.79. The top finisher was senior Blake Zager in the junior-senior division (14th overall, 19:15.01). He was followed by senior James Raymond (18th, junior-senior, 19:34.35), freshman Kieran Kendall (14th, freshman-sophomore, 19:44.95), senior Joseph Banish (34th, junior-senior, 21:01.36) and junior Maui Cane (44th, junior-senior, 21:46.11).

The other competitors to round out the top seven were freshmen Josh Melka (35th freshman-sophomore, 21:48.96) and Caleb Bruley (38th, freshman-sophomore, 21:59.66).

Sophomore Ariana Eiler won the freshman-sophomore division for Westosha Central’s girls in 22:57.59. She was second on the team to cross the finish line behind senior Heaven Anderson (second overall, junior-senior, 21:14.15).

Rounding out the scoring for the Falcons were sophomore Gina Grenyo (17th, freshman-sophomore, 25:24.89), seniors Jordan Dahlberg (25th, 25:41.06) and Jaden Morris (37th, 27:25.31).

Also finishing in the top seven were senior Anastasia Doyle-Bruc (45th, junior-senior, 27:25.31) and sophomore Ki Anderson (23rd, freshman-sophomore, 27:29.28).

Westosha Central’s team time was 2:01:31.34, good for fifth.

Meanwhile, freshman Amber Blount’s fifth-place overall finish in the freshman-sophomore division led Wilmot to a sixth-place team finish (2:06:49.16).

Juniors Joshlyn Delargy (19th, junior-senior, 24:59.62) Abby Horton (23rd, junior-senior, 25:27.88), senior Tara Nopenz (28th, junior senior, 25:59.00) and junior Rylee Thiel (42nd, junior-senior, 27:13.79) rounded out the top five runners on the team.

Junior Helena Gomez (46th, junior-senior, 27:30.15) and freshman Olivia Raymond (27th freshman-sophomore, 28:17.38) finished sixth and seventh on the team, respectively.

Central soccer loses

It wasn’t easy for the Westosha Central boys soccer team going up against a foe that’s ranked in the top 10 in the state.

Delavan-Darien, the fourth-ranked squad in Division 3 in the latest Wissports.net coaches poll, dismantled the host Falcons in a 9-2 win.

Emmett Marckese scored both of Westosha Central’s goals in the second half. His first goal was unassisted in the 76th minute, and Connor Carlson assisted on the second goal in the 79th minute.

“We know Delavan is always a tough game and they are a quality team,” Westosha Central coach Jon Kao said. “Add in our injuries and we were going to be at a serious disadvantage. We weren’t able to keep up with their size and speed up top and they took advantage of that.”

Westosha golfers fall

When the other team has one of the best golfers in the conference as Lake Geneva Badger does, it’s a big advantage.

The Falcons lost their dual match to the Badgers, 187-212, on Sept. 10,at Geneva National.

Holly Murphy needed 41 strokes to win the nine-hole round for Badger. She led the team of five golfers who all shot no higher than 50.

Elle O’Reilly led Westosha Central with a 47. She birdied the second hole and made par on the sixth.

Abby Luellen also made par on the sixth and finished with a 54. Carly Lois was one shot behind (55). Taya Witt (56) and Jalyn Warren (57) rounded out the top five in team scoring.