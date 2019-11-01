WIAA Cross Country: Central boys qualify for state cross country

Anderson advances for Falcons girls; Wilmot sends Blount

Keith Olsen’s last rodeo as head coach for the Westosha Central cross country programs will continue after the boys qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state meet alongside girls runner Heaven Anderson at the Oct. 26 Kenosha Bradford Sectional.

Olsen, who plans to retire after more than three decades, last had a team qualify in 2014 when the Falcons sent the boys and girls squads to Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

State records show each team finished 17th at that meet.

As for Saturday’s sectional meet, the Falcons finished second with 74 points, 47 behind winner Kenosha Indian Trail in the competition held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Sophomore Will Allen finished second to lead the Falcons’ pack with a registered time of 16 minutes, 49.4 seconds, less than one second from catching Muskego’s Erik Kain (16:23.6).

The Falcons received additional support from senior Kyle Pflug (eighth, 17:19.7), sophomore Daniel Koffen (13th, 17:23.7), senior Carson Meredith (17:45.3) as well as senior Carson Edquist (29th, 17:55.6).

Wilmot placed eighth out of 12 qualifying teams and garnered its best finish from senior Blake Zager.

Anderson returns to state, Blount breaks record

Meanwhile, on the girls side, the Falcons placed eighth out of 10 teams at 201 points with Wilmot taking ninth with 229.

But the two teams will send individual qualifiers, including senior Anderson, who will make her third consecutive state appearance.

Anderson, who finished in the upper half last year, joins Wilmot freshman Amber Blount at the state meet.

Blount, who finished 10th with a school record 20:07.00, becomes the first Wilmot representative to make a state appearance since 2010.

Muskego accumulated 29 total points to win the girls team meet while Racine Case finished a distant second with 101.

Kate Sperka captured the top finish at 18:38.2 with Isebella Ross from Oak Creek taking second (18:53.1).

The two girls and Westosha Central boys squad will hit the trails this Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids for the state meet.

WIAA Division 1 Cross Country

Kenosha Bradford Sectional

Girls results

Team scores: 1. Muskego 29, 2. Racine Case 101, 3. Oak Creek 106, 4. Indian Trail 116, 5. Badger 134, 6. Franklin 153, 7. Bradford/Reuther 174, 8. Westosha Central 201, 9. Wilmot 229, 10. Racine Horlick 236.

Top 5: 1. Kate Sperka, Muskego, 18:38.2; 2. Isebella Ross, Oak Creek, 18:53.1; 3. Heaven Anderson, Westosha Central, 19:42.0; 4. Molly Balch, ITA, 19:51.2; 5. Rachel Helm, Muskego, 19:56.3.

Westosha: 3. Heaven Anderson 19:42.0, 19. Ariana Eiler 21:13.7, 61. Gina Grenyo 24:21.3, 64. Jaden Morris 24:48.6, 68. Ki Anderson 25:11.8, 71. Bryanna Baggio 25:35.6, 72. Kelsi Santos 25:51.7

Wilmot: 10. Amber Blount 20:07.0, 52. Joshlyn Delargy 23:005, 58. Emilee Olenick 23:38.6, 62. Helena Gomez 24:38.9, 63. Olivia Raymond 24:42.7, 70. Tara Nopenz 25:12.9.

Boys results

Team scores: 1. Indian Trail 27, 2. Westosha Central 74, 3. Badger 85, 4. Tremper 95, 5. Muskego 105, 6. Franklin 203, 7. Bradford/Reuther 223, 8. Wilmot 242, 9. Oak Creek 248, 10. Racine Case 301, 11. Racine Park 301, 12. Racine Horlick 327.

Top 5: 1. Erik Kain, Muskego, 16:23.6; 2. Will Allen, Westosha Central, 16:49.4; 3. Trey Meier, ITA, 17:01.4; 4. Eric Salgado, ITA, 17:10.2; 5. Tonatiuh Chavez, ITA, 17:11.3.

Westosha: 2. Will Allen 16:49.4, 8. Kyle Pflug 17:19.7, 13. Daniel Koffen 17:23.7, 22. Carson Meredith 17:45.3, 29. Carson Edquist 17:55.6, 31. Frank Quinones 17:59.1, 33. Dylan Hartnek 18:01.4,

Wilmot: 21. Blake Zager 17;40.5, 47. James Raymond 18:46.3, 49. Kieran Kendall 18:49.4, 55. Joe Banish 19:04.2, 70. Christian Obertin 20:23.3, 71. Josh Melka 20:24.1, 72. Caleb Bruley 20:36.9.