Lake County authorities continue search for missing Westosha student

Sheriff’s Office requesting help from public

Lake County authorities are continuing their search for a missing teen with ties to Kenosha County as of Saturday and have asked for the public’s help in finding her.

Emma Roberts, 16, of Antioch, was last seen Wednesday leaving school at Westosha Central, 24617 75th St., Salem, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Roberts, according to the Sheriff’s Office, stayed enrolled at Westosha Central after she recently moved to unincorporated Antioch.

Roberts is described as 5-foot-7, 145 pounds with blue eyes and dark blonde hair. She has a tattoo of a guitar with the word “Dad” inscribed on her left shoulder.

Detectives believe Roberts received a ride home after school on Wednesday, and once she arrived at her Antioch home, she packed a bag and left again before her family arrived.

“As Emma packed a change of clothes, it is unknown what she is currently wearing,” the Sheriff’s Office said, adding she was wearing an army green jacket when she was last seen.

“Emma did not leave home with her cellular phone, as it was previously taken as a consequence.”

Authorities initially said she could be in the Trevor area, but have since cast a wider net, which includes Racine County.

Sheriff’s Detectives have also contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and they are assisting in the search for Roberts.

Anyone with information on where Roberts could be can call 847-549-5200 or send a tip online http://www.lakecountyil.gov/sheriff

People who see Roberts are asked to call 911 to law enforcement can immediately respond.