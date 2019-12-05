Former Twin Lakes police captain set for trial

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Dennis Linn, a former Twin Lakes Police captain, will go on trial on drug charges after a hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Nov. 26.

Linn, according to online court records, is scheduled to appear at a Feb. 27 jury status hearing with jury selection the following week in David Wilk’s courtroom.

The former police captain, who pleaded not guilty in May, faces three counts of possession of narcotic drugs, party to a crime, stemming from allegations he took prescription medication from the Twin Lakes Police Department-s drug take-back program in February.

He has been free on a $10,000 signature bond since his March 7 initial appearance.

Linn, who voluntarily resigned on March 5, became the subject of a criminal and internal investigation after a colleague at the Twin Lakes Police Department became suspicious of his behavior around Feb. 11.

According to a Walworth County affidavit, where his wife, Cheryl, faces charges, the colleague said Dennis entered her office and offered to help her with boxing medication.

As the two walked to the evidence room, Dennis Linn told his colleague about his wife’s recent issues with pain medication, indicating her doctor refused to prescribe more.

Before they started boxing the medicine, the investigator said she needed to leave the room to get more packing tape to seal the containers, but Dennis Linn became worried.

“Well I wouldn’t leave me down here, I don’t want to be suspected of anything, especially after I just told you about my wife,” the affidavit states.

The investigator observed Linn set a bottle aside while they were processing medication and later found a bottle labeled oxycodone wrapped in a pink bag inside a trash can after Dennis Linn left.

The colleague, at the request of Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz, placed another officer’s body camera near the trashcan and departed the building.

The next day, Grosz contacted the state Department of Criminal Investigation, which led the investigation.

The investigator and a representative with the state Department of Criminal Investigation reviewed footage from the body camera the next day.

The video revealed Dennis Linn allegedly had removed some items from the trashcan, and the audio indicated the sound of “pills rattling,” the affidavit states.

To read the full story see the Dec. 6 edition of the Twin Lakes Report.