Central Board of Education approves facilities analysis

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

At its Nov. 19 regular meeting, the Westosha Central High School Board of Education approved a contract with Bray Architects not to exceed $10,000 for a comprehensive facilities analysis.

The plan is to have Bray work with various groups, including community members, to determine what the facilities need.

“We may come up with a timeline for maintenance and repairs,” District Administrator John Gendron said. “We need to analyze everything and develop a plan to improve and maintain our facilities. Then we can determine funding, keeping it fiscally responsible. We will look at our district budget and treat it just like a home budget.”

Gendron said by prioritizing items and creating a schedule for repairs, improvements and maintenance, the district also could create a plan to put money aside to have it available as needed.

“We also may be able to use operating funds to cover costs,” Gendron said.

While the facility study timeline includes a possible referendum date in the spring of 2021, there is no rush to judgment about needing a referendum.

“We won’t know anything until the study is complete,” he said.

The facility study should begin early next year and be done next June.

“The last study was in 2014 and dealt with energy only,” Gendron said. “The last time the facilities were looked at was in 2009 for that referendum.”

Its too early in the game to talk about a referendum, he added.

“We want to assess our facilities to make sure our students have what they need and work within a budget that maintains fiscal responsibility,” Gendron said.

Strategic planning moves forward

Gendron said that the district has been due for an updated strategic plan and decided to wait until next semester to begin.

“I am new and so is our principal, Dale Van Keuren,” he said. “They wanted to give us time to learn about the district and surrounding community before delving into the strategic plan.”

The board also approved a contract with Anne Conzemius, CEO and founder of SMART Learning Systems LLC. This is a Madison-based company that specializes in strategic systems improvement for pre-K through 12th grade public education.

Gendron said he received excellent recommendations regarding her work.

The contract is not to exceed $8,550 and includes all costs. Conzemus will be on-site at least four times during the process, which is expected to take four months.

The last strategic plan was done in 2015-2016.