OWI suspect allegedly kicked sheriff’s deputy

A 45-year-old Twin Lakes man is accused of kicking a Racine County sheriff’s deputy in the face while officers attempted to subdue him for an OWI-related blood test.

Ronald D. Oneil was bound over for trial on felony operating while intoxicated-fourth offense, battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest charges during his initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court Nov. 21. A cash bond of $10,000 was set by the court.

According to the criminal complaint, Oneil was pulled over for driving 86 mph on Interstate 94 in the Village of Raymond.

As the deputy approached his vehicle, Oneil initially waved the deputy off and did not open his window. After the deputy knocked on his window, Oneil opened it and told the deputy he knew he was speeding, but he was trying to get to a gas station because his truck was overheating.

The deputy noted that Oneil had glossy eyes and the deputy detected the odor of intoxicants. Oneil denied any alcohol consumption, according to the complaint.

After learning Oneil had three prior convictions for OWI and was subject to a blood alcohol content restriction of .02 percent, the deputy asked Oneil to exit his truck to perform field sobriety tests.

According to the complaint, Oneil began to argue with the deputy and said, “You know this is a bull—- test and (you) don’t smell any liquor.”

Oneil eventually agreed to perform the tests but refused to take a follow-up portable breath test stating, “If you are done then I am done. I will take my tickets,” according to the complaint.

Oneil was arrested and taken to a hospital for a court-ordered blood draw. He allegedly refused to submit to the blood test and said he intended to fight the officers who were present. According to the complaint, Oneil began to thrash and kick as deputies attempted to hold him down for the blood test and in the process he kicked a deputy in the face with his boot.