Boys basketball: Wilmot bests Comets to take first conference win

Team rebounds from tough loss to Burlington

The Wilmot boys basketball team entered a Dec. 13 Southern Lakes Conference game with visiting Delavan-Darien looking to rebound from a heartbreaking loss at Burlington days earlier.

Wilmot, which carried a 23-15 edge into halftime, outscored the Comets, 43-29, in the second half and won 66-44 to accomplish its mission.

The Panthers improved to 2-2 overall and captured their first victory in conference play.

Wilmot received a team-leading 17 points from 6-foot-4 junior Cy Turner.

Turner, who scored 13 points in the second half, drained two 3-pointers and went 3-for-5 at the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, junior London Glass scored 15 points, including 6 from the arc.

Sophomore Erik Cesarz led the contest with 18 points while junior Rolando Cerros pitched in 11 for Delavan-Darien (1-3, 1-1 SLC).

Burlington 62, Wilmot 59

Wilmot outscored host Burlington, 35-33, in the second half of a Dec. 10 contest.

But the late rally was not enough thanks to a 5-point halftime deficit, as Wilmot dropped a 62-59 decision.

Glass finished with a team-leading 20 points, including an 8-for-10 performance at the free-throw line, while senior Hunter Lindsay contributed another 12 for Wilmot.

Senior Zack Watson chipped in 11.

For Burlington, junior Joey Berezowitz, who made three 3-pointers, scored a game-high 24 points and senior Dylan Minnich added 11.