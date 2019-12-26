Basketball briefs: Falcons edge Waterford to open slate 3-0

Wilmot boys tip Union Grove

Westosha Central captured its third consecutive boys basketball victory in spite of a late push from host Waterford in a Dec. 19 Southern Lakes Conference meeting.

The Falcons, who opened the season with two nonconference losses, improved to 3-2 overall and remained unbeaten in conference play at 3-0 with the 51-48 win against the Wolverines.

Westosha Central carried a 29-20 advantage into halftime before Waterford outscored the Falcons 28-22 in the second half.

Sophomore Kenny Garth, who went 5-for-5 from the free-throw line, scored a game-high 18 points for Westosha Central.

Central garnered 11 points from senior Daniel McMillian while sophomore Jack Rose pitched in 7.

Cameron Glembin, a senior, registered a team-best 13 points, including 9 beyond the perimeter, while Jack Brekke added 12 for Waterford (3-4, 1-2 SLC).

From the arc, Waterford made seven total three-pointers and Westosha Central notched two.

However, Central held an advantage at the free-throw line (15-25) while Waterford went 7-for-11.

The Falcons participate in a tournament at Carthage College this weekend with the first game against Kenosha St. Joseph on Friday followed by a meeting with Kenosha Indian Trail the next day.

Wilmot 64, Union Grove 50

At Wilmot on Dec. 19, the Panthers kept pace in conference play with a 64-50 defeat of Union Grove (2-4, 1-2).

Wilmot, which held a 5-point lead at halftime, extended its advantage with a 34-25 second half.

Juniors Kevin Sandman and London Glass each recorded a game-high 15 points for Wilmot (4-2, 2-1 SLC).

Sandman, who made three of Wilmot’s nine three-pointers, chipped in a team-leading five assists and went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line.

Glass snagged six rebounds while adding four assists.

Senior Hunter Lindsay was 3-for-3 in three-point attempts and finished with 11 points.

In the paint, senior Zack Watson pulled down seven rebounds while Cy Turner added six.

For Union Grove, Kaden Pfeffer scored a team-best 14 points, with 12 coming from the perimeter.

Collin Long (13 points), Sam Rampulla (11 points) and Hayden Domagalski (10 points) also pitched in for the Broncos.

Wilmot, which played Kenosha Bradford on Thursday at Carthage College, will host Elkhorn on Jan. 3.

Wilmot 72, Grayslake North 71

The Panthers escaped Illinois with a win against host Grayslake North behind Glass’ 24-point performance.

Glass, however, wasn’t the only Panther to garner more than 20 points with Sandman adding 22.

Watson led the Panthers with 10 rebounds and five steals.