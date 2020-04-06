Western Transit shifts to door-to-door service only

Western Kenosha County Transit, a public bus service, will shift to door-to-door service only as of Monday, April 6, according to the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center.

Current fixed routes will be temporarily suspended to adhere to Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer-at-Home order.

Residents who live west of I-94 may utilize the door-to-door service for any essential trips. The fare is $2 one way.

Riders may call to schedule a ride at 1-888-203-3498. Passengers are encouraged to call one day in advance, but same day trips may be accepted based on availability.

People needing assistance with transportation needs should call Lauren Coffman, Mobility Manger for Kenosha County and the City of Kenosha, at 262-605-6615.