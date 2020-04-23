Twin Lakes recommends seasonal residents stay home

By Jason Arndt

Editor

The Village of Twin Lakes has advised seasonal and second homeowners to stay at their permanent residences to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The village joined several other statewide communities in declaring the advisory, which the municipality posted on its Facebook page April 15, a day before Gov. Tony Evers extended the Safer-at-Home order to May 26.

“The Village of Twin Lakes requests that seasonal and second homeowners remain at their primary residence for the duration of the Safer at Home Order,” the post states. “This request applies to both in-state and out-of-state travelers.”

For seasonal and second homeowners who still plan on visiting Twin Lakes, the village issued specific guidelines to stem the spread.

Guidelines include quarantining for two weeks as well as not traveling to area establishments such as grocery stores while under the protective measure.

“If travelers chose to relocate to a second home in Wisconsin, they should self-quarantine for 14 days. The Village recommends bringing groceries and essentials, as self-quarantine does not permit shopping at local stores for supplies,” the village wrote.

However, the village still encourages people to remain at the permanent homes, according to an update following Evers’ extension.

“People are strongly encouraged to stay close to home, not travel to second homes or cabins, and not to travel out-of-state if it is not necessary,” the post added.

In neighboring Illinois, the state Department of Health reports 30,357 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 340 coming from McHenry County as well as another 2,162 in Lake County as of Monday morning.

Additionally, Cook County has seen more than 8,000 cases of COVID-19, Illinois reports.

The Village of Twin Lakes, meanwhile, becomes the latest Wisconsin municipality to encourage seasonal residents to stay at their primary homes.

On March 24, Door County in northern Wisconsin announced their directive, noting travelers coming from other areas could put its elderly population at a higher risk of infection.

“Door County has a large population of older adults and others who are identified to have a higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19. It is our top priority to keep people in Door County healthy and safe.”

Florence County, meanwhile, issued a stronger advisory to travelers who planned on visiting a second or seasonal home on March 26.

“If you have a seasonal or second home in Florence County, due to our very limited healthcare infrastructure, please do not visit now,” Florence County officials reported to the Iron Mountain Daily News.

Florence and Door joined Vilas, Sawyer, Ashland and Bayfield, Iron Mountain Daily News states.