Senior Snapshots: Central softball seniors recall last year’s Chippewa Falls trip

By Jason Arndt

Editor

The Report looks to recognize senior student-athletes from all spring sports teams, which saw their seasons cut short because of COVID-19.

Senior student-athletes will be profiled for the next several weeks in The Report as more information is submitted via email. Coaches, senior-student athletes, parents and athletic directors are welcome to reach out to The Report by emailing jarndt@southernlakesnewspapers.com for suggestions.

The Report asked seniors about their favorite memories, what they loved about their teams, notable achievements and future plans.

Kenna Beth

Beth started playing softball about 13 years ago and primarily played second base as well as serving as pinch runner for Westosha Central.

While Beth’s career came to end, she hopes the unfortunate circumstances offer a learning experience for not only herself and other seniors, but for underclassmen.

“I hope that we all come out of this as stronger and more grateful people, not taking anything for granted,” she said. “I hope future players don’t take one game or one practice for granted, and they put everything they have into every rep.”

Beth, meanwhile, reflected on her experiences with the softball squad.

Her experiences, she said, included the Falcons playing as a cohesive unit.

“What I love most about my team is the chemistry that we have. A lot of us have played both basketball and softball for a long time, and it is apparent on the field,” she said.

“We pick each other up when we are down, and we keep games and practices light and fun, but our work ethic remains extremely high.”

Beth believes her team trip to Chippewa Falls played a pivotal role in boosting team chemistry last season.

“My favorite memory from my high school team is going to Chippewa Falls with them,” she said. “I think the bonding experience of heading up there on a coach bus or staying in a hotel helped us with our team chemistry.”

Beth looks to attend University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a goal of joining the FBI.

Carlie Odejewski

Odejewski, a speedy outfielder, has played softball for 13 years and looks to continue her career at the University of Charleston in West Virginia where she will major in pre-pharmacy.

Softball, according to Odejewski, has played a significant role in her life and saw the sport as an escape through difficult times.

“I would like to give a special recognition to softball as a game. It’s been apart of my life as long as I can remember and it has helped me through some hard times,” she said. “Playing ball for Central developed me, not only as a player, but a person and I am beyond grateful to have played with this team for the past four years.”

The outfielder said she enjoyed the Falcons’ team chemistry and extended beyond the diamond.

“The thing I loved most about our team was the chemistry we shared. We all were best friends and stepping onto the field each day knowing I would be playing with my closest friends was something really special.”

Like the rest of her senior teammates, her biggest highlight was capturing the Chippewa Falls tournament, which gave Westosha Central a needed boost last year.

“We went in there as a team having a rough beginning to (the) season and came out showing the state that we weren’t just an average team.”

Ellie Witt

Ellie Witt, twin of Megan, has also played softball for nine years and saw the cancelation of the spring sports slate as the end of her competitive career.

“Playing on the high school team was always a blast. I played left field for most of high school ball,” Ellie Witt said.

Ellie Witt took joy in laughter while a member of the Falcons.

The laughter, she said, bolstered the team chemistry and spent time strengthening the bond entering the season.

“What I loved most about the team was they were always laughing. The bond this year was very strong, we really connected as a group during the off season,” she said.

Ellie Witt, meanwhile, believes the team’s biggest accomplishment when she played was placing second in Southern Lakes Conference play.

Meanwhile, she empathized with other seniors, who did not have a chance to play their final year.

“I feel deeply sorry for all the other senior players that did not get to have their senior season, it was supposed to be our year,” she said.

Ellie Witt plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Madison and pursue a psychology career.

Megan Witt

Megan Witt, one of half of Witt twins, played softball for nine years. She played all around the diamond with second base as her primary position last season.

As a junior, she noted the Falcons’ potent offense, indicating the team could outhit any team and brought enthusiasm in the dugout.

“I loved that last year’s team was very strong offensively, we could easily outhit any team we faced,” she said. “It made the dugout a very energetic place to be.”

Megan Witt, meanwhile, admits last year’s Chippewa Falls tournament was pivotal for the team’s season.

“I’d like to share that last year our team didn’t click as one big group right away, but we really came together and shared an amazing moment after the Chippewa Falls tournament,” said Megan Witt, noting the team won the entire tournament.

“We were squished together on a 4-hour bus ride, so we decided to make the most of the moment. We turned the music up and danced along the aisle of the bus,” she recalled. “We laughed and sang until we couldn’t breathe.”

She said the team shared its love for country music on the bus ride.

Megan Witt, meanwhile, plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall and study psychology.