Kenosha County sees slower growth in new COVID-19 cases

The Kenosha County Division of Health reported 165 new cases of COVID-19, an increase of 23.8 percent since last week, according to numbers released on Monday.

The 23.8 percent uptick from May 11 through May 18 brings the total to 858. However, the county has seen slower growth compared to the previous week when there was a 29 percent increase.

While 858 residents tested positive, 4,035 returned negative results, the Division of Health dashboard shows.

The Division of Health, meanwhile, said 47 of the total confirmed cases remain active, with 51 percent still active. Health officials reported two more deaths since May 11 to bring the total to 18.

Active cases, according to the state Department of Health Services, are people who have been diagnosed within the last 30 days.

“Active cases included COVID-19 cases who were diagnosed in the last 30 days, are not known to have died, and do not yet meet the definition of having recovered,” the DHS website states.

Statewide, there have been a total of 12,687 cases, an increase of 21.77 percent since May 11.

Encouraging trends

The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases fell for the second consecutive day, according to the DHS, which indicated a 2.9 percent rate in Monday’s tally.

The percentage of positive cases, meanwhile, comes after the state reported 144 of 4,828 Wisconsinites tested positive and follows a downward trend since a relatively 8.3 percent on May 16.

On May 16, state health officials indicated 502 of 5,549 returned positive results.

The following day, 356 of 5,468 tested positive, which comes to a rate of 6.1 percent.

The DHS website shows 55 percent have recovered while another 41 percent are still active.

However, state officials saw 50 more deaths, bringing the total to 459.

Hospitalizations glance

The Wisconsin Hospital Association, which oversees 133 hospitals, said 379 remain hospitalized on May 18, an increase of 15 patients from May 17. There were a total of 340 patients in the hospital on May 11.

Of the 389 in the hospital on May 18, 127 were in ICU, four fewer than the previous day, but 10 more within the last week.

Meanwhile, 186 of 379 have been admitted with pending tests, two more than May 17 and an increase of seven since last week.

The Southeast Region consisting of 29 hospitals spanning nine counties, including Kenosha, have seen most of the admissions.

In total, 280 patients are in the hospital, 15 more than May 17, and an increase of 35 within the last week. The WHA dashboard shows 87 patients are in ICU, a decrease of one since May 17, but 12 more than May 11.

A total of 65 patients have tests pending.

Municipal breakdown

In Western Kenosha, the Town of Wheatland is the only municipality without any new cases, remaining at two.

However, other communities have seen increases, ranging from one to six.

Total cases from each municipality are as follows: Salem Lakes 40 (six new), Bristol 12 (one new), Twin Lakes nine (three new), Randall six (two new), Paddock Lake four (one new), Paris two (one new) and Wheatland, two.

The City of Kenosha has tallied 681 confirmed cases while the Village of Pleasant Prairie ranks second at 71.

The town and village of Somers combine for 32 total cases.

Neighboring reports

Elsewhere, Racine County saw a 39.1 percent increase in confirmed cases, well above the state average and totaled 1,059 as of Monday with 20 deaths.

The City of Racine Health Department, which imposed a local Safer-at-Home order, has a total of 704 cases, a 42.5 percent increase since last week.

The Central Racine County Health Department, meanwhile, reported a 33 percent uptick in total confirmed cases, bringing its tally to 355 along with 12 of the county’s 20 deaths.

CRCHD serves Caledonia, Dover, Mt. Pleasant, North Bay, Norway, Raymond, Rochester, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Yorkville, City and Town of Burlington, as well as the Village and Town of Waterford.

Last week, county health officials reported a 14-day average of 19 percent of people testing positive.

Margaret Gesner, Health Officer for CRCHD, told residents to show responsibility since the State Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer-at-Home order.

“If we are not careful, our percentage of positive cases and our case rate may increase. If our COVID-19 cases surge, our hospitals may be overwhelmed, and we may experience an increase in preventable deaths,” she said.

“These are all unacceptable outcomes for our community and our businesses. We must protect the most vulnerable amongst us and wisely, slowly reopen for the health of our entire community.”

Walworth County has reported 11 deaths as of Tuesday with a total of laboratory confirmed cases at 284. According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, one person is currently hospitalized with the virus and 59 are quarantined at home.

Lake County, Ill. has a total of 6,645 cases while McHenry County, Ill. reports 1,209 as of Tuesday.

Information in this report was as of Tuesday morning this week.