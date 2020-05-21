Westosha Head Start still serving children, families

Westosha Head Start, of Wilmot, serves eligible children ages 3 through 5 as well as their families in the Western Kenosha County area.

The program provides a free comprehensive preschool education that focuses on social, cognitive and hands-on learning, ensuring its children will have all the necessary abilities required for their transition into Kindergarten.

With these times of social distancing requirements, Westosha Head Start has not given up on our families.

The organization continues to deliver essential bags of food staples, snacks, cleaning and household items, art supplies, books, and education activities to families on a biweekly basis.

Teachers and Family Advocates are continually checking in with families to offer support and resources.

“The Head Start Program goes beyond the classroom, offering medical, dental, and mental health services for our families. Our programming concentrates on the whole child and family well-being, and keeping in contact and servicing our families are even more important now,” said Julie Ouimet, Director of Westosha Head Start.

Despite these challenging times, Westosha Head Start is now enrolling students for the 2020-2021 school year.

Currently, the organization is conducting no contact screenings over the phone, but hope to resume face to face contact in the near future.

Families interested in more information for the Westosha Head Start program are welcome to contact Julie Ouimet at 262-862-6168, or Ann Beam at 262-949-8623. You can also email: ann.beam@cesa2.org.