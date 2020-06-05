Officials cancel Kenosha County Fair amid COVID-19

The Kenosha County Fair Association Inc. Board of Directors is saddened to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Fair which was to be held August 19 – 23rd.

The mission of the Fair, according to organizers, is to be a gathering place for the community to enjoy educational, social, cultural and economic opportunities as well as to preserve and promote agriculture. The safety of the Kenosha County Fair guests, exhibitors, vendors, volunteers and employees is always the highest priority in planning the fair every year, they said. The on-going COVID-19 situation and the uncertainties that exist because of it, make it impossible to guarantee that safety this year.

“The difficulty in making this decision was enormous”, said Randall Rossi, President of the Board of Directors of the Kenosha County Fair. “We understand the negative impact on exhibitors, small businesses, vendors and the non-profit groups who use this week as a major source of their annual income.”

2020 was to be the 100th Anniversary of the first Kenosha County Fair. The Fair Board, Superintendents and volunteers will be dedicated to making the Centennial Celebration happen in 2021 with many exciting additions, including fireworks, the all new Centennial Plaza and the resurrection of the Sunday Fair Parade. The 2021 Kenosha County Fair dates will be August 18 – 22nd.

The Kenosha County Fair is a non-profit organization with a typical annual attendance of 50,000 guests.