Teen who died in crash Wednesday identified
Three others suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized
A 14-year-old boy from Twin Lakes died and three other people, including his brother, suffered serious injuries in a crash on Highway 50 in Salem Lakes Wednesday evening.
Dominic Boll-Flaig, 14 — who was a passenger in a car driven by his brother, Tyler, 21 — was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection with Highway B, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. Tyler Boll-Flaig was transported to a hospital with what sheriff’s officials described as serious injuries.
According to the Sheriff’s office, a Toyota Corolla driven by Tyler Boll-Flaig was turning south onto Highway B from Highway 50 when it was struck “at a high rate of speed” by Volkswagen sedan.
The driver of the Volkswagen, Anthony Ligowski, 20, of Twin Lakes, and his passenger Valerie Flowers, 19, of Bristol, were also transported to a hospital with serious injuries, the Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release on Friday.
Here is the text of the original news release issued by the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
“On June 3, 2020 at about 8 p.m. the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department investigated a fatal motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles on STH 50 at CTH B in the Village of Salem Lakes. Initial reports indicated that there was heavy damage to both vehicles and severe injuries to occupants of both vehicles including a 14-year-old boy who was pronounced dead at the scene.,
“Deputies reported that a 2008 Volkswagen EOS that was traveling eastbound on STH 50 at a high rate of speed struck a 2019 Toyota Corolla that was attempting to turn southbound from STH 50 onto CTH B. The operator of the Volkswagen, a 19-year-old man from Twin Lakes, WI, and his front-seat passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Bristol, WI, were transported to the hospital by Salem Lakes Fire Department. The operator of the Corolla, a 20-year-old man also from Twin Lakes, WI, was transported by rescue for his injuries as well. The front seat passenger of the Corolla, a 14-year-old boy, and brother of the driver was killed at the scene.
“No intoxicants were detected on the operators at this time, but both provided a consensual drug test of their blood and are cooperating with the investigation. The names of the occupants and deceased are being withheld as this is still an open investigation.”
