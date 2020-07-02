County drops to fifth statewide in COVID-19 cases

State officials report spike among young adults

The Kenosha County Division of Health confirmed 73 new cases of COVID-19 since last week, according to figures released June 29, which indicated 1,492 total residents have tested positive for the disease.

The Division of Health indicated 16,588 residents returned negative results.

But since June 22, Kenosha County dropped from fourth to fifth among Wisconsin’s 72 counties, with Dane County reporting 1,727 total cases.

Milwaukee County tops the list at 11,216 with Brown County coming in second with 2,825.

Neighboring Racine County, which is ranked third, has tallied 2,168 cases.

The Division of Health saw four more fatalities to bring the total death toll to 43 as of June 29.

Recoveries increase

The Division of Health, meanwhile, has reported more people have recovered from COVID-19 compared to the previous week.

Since June 18, when officials indicated 78% of residents who tested positive recovered, the Division of Health dashboard shows 84% bounced back on June 26. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 3% to remain on par with the state average.

Another 13% of total cases have been diagnosed within the last 30 days and do not meet the definition of having recovered, according to June 29 figures.

Sporadic municipal uptick

In Western Kenosha County, some municipalities have seen increases, including the Village of Salem Lakes and Town of Randall.

As of June 29, according to the Division of Health, Salem Lakes saw three more cases to bring its total to 54.

The Town of Randall, as of June 29, has 12 total cases, an increase of three from a week earlier.

Other municipalities with at least one case are as follows: Twin Lakes, 22 (one new); Bristol, 22 (two new); Paddock Lake, 10; Wheatland, five (one new); Paris, three (one new); Brighton, one.

The City of Kenosha has just under 1,200 confirmed cases while the Village of Pleasant Prairie has seen more than 120.

The town and village of Somers combined for 53 total cases.

State numbers spike

State health officials, however, have reported an upward trend in new cases, especially on Saturday, when 539 Wisconsinites tested positive for the third-highest total since the pandemic began.

The 539 cases came in at 5.9% percent of the total tested.

Since then, the percentage of positive cases went from 7.1% on Sunday, when 457 residents returned positive results.

The percentage dropped to 5.3% on June 29 with 315 Wisconsinites testing positive.

State health officials, meanwhile, indicated people aged 20-29 have been the primary driving force behind the spike.

On Friday, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, 230 people in that age bracket tested positive.

“Going back seven days, new cases among people in their 20s shot up 64% compared to the previous week,” the Journal-Sentinel reported on June 26. “Across all other age groups, the growth was 23%.”

The state Department of Health Services, as of June 29, reports 28,058 people have tested positive for COVID-19 while 527,359 returned negative results.

Of the 28,058 positive cases, 22% percent have come from the 20-29 bracket, the highest among all age groups.

The 30-39 age bracket comes in second at 18%.

There have been 777 total deaths and 3,407 hospitalizations.

New guidance

The Centers for Disease Control continues to learn more about COVID-19, including those at higher risk of experiencing severe illness, according to Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

Redfield, in a June 25 tele briefing with reporters, stressed COVID-19 is still a relatively new virus and health officials have discovered more complexities of the disease.

“We can’t lose sight of the fact that this pandemic is caused by a new virus that was totally unknown to us just a year ago,” Redfield said. “And we will continue to refine guidelines on how we can best reduce the risk of infections based on data and science.”

Dr. Jay Butler, COVID-19 incident manager, indicated pregnant women were more likely to experience severe illness related to COVID-19.

Butler, noting most of the high risk groups remained unchanged, said the findings are based on current data.

“Based on analysis of these surveillance data, pregnant women with COVID-19 were more likely to be admitted to the ICU and also to receive mechanical ventilation than were non pregnant women,” said Butler.

Butler, however, said pregnant women were not at higher risk of death.

Additionally, according to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee, officials learned from the CDC children with complex conditions are at a higher risk for severe illness.

“Children who are medically complex, who have neurologic, genetic, metabolic conditions, or who have congenital heart disease are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 than other children,” Children’s Wisconsin wrote on its Facebook page.

Children’s Wisconsin, meanwhile, reiterated precautions are necessary to mitigate the spread.

“We remind everyone that hand washing, wearing masks and physical distancing are the most effective way to decrease exposure to and the spread of COVID-19.”