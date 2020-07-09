Jordan’s Journey

Dahlberg named Outstanding Senior for Westosha Central

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Jordan Dahlberg described herself as shy and unassuming when she attended Bristol Grade School.

Dahlberg, however, found a way out of her shell while a student at Westosha Central High School by becoming heavily involved in clubs and sports.

“I went into high school really not knowing what do with my life, or where I wanted to go after,” she said. “I started joining all of these clubs and doing all of these things and realized there is such a large community out there.”

While Dahlberg was immersed in co-curricular activities, she also garnered academic accolades, including High Honor Roll and taking six AP classes.

Dalhberg, a four-year Student Council member, became vice president as junior before rising to the ranks of senior class president.

If leadership posts weren’t enough, Dahlberg was also a part of the Falcons’ athletic program, running cross country in the fall and playing varsity soccer during the spring sports season.

Additionally, outside school, Dahlberg worked at Strawberry Creek Country Club as head of activities for four years putting in 10 to 15 hours per week during the school year and nearly doubling her work schedule in the summer.

As head of activities, Dalhberg works with children, which she adores.

“I like being around kids a lot and interacting with them and their families,” said Dahlberg, who also serves as head of Strawberry Creek’s summer camp.

Dahlberg babysits regularly for families within the community about five days per month.

For her efforts, she has been named Westosha Central’s Outstanding Senior by the editorial staff of The Report.

Dalhberg, who said she was humbled when notified, highlighted her community involvement as most memorable on her Outstanding Senior application.

“Through all of that I was president of multiple clubs, taking many honors and AP classes, keeping a job all four years and playing varsity sports,” she wrote. “I love the impact I was able to make on not only my school, but my community and I will miss it more than anything when I leave this fall.”

Instilling confidence

Dahlberg said her community involvement and academic success would not have been possible without inspiration from her parents, Lisa and Herb, along with supportive staff and classmates at Westosha Central.

Dahlberg, who placed an emphasis on kindness, wrote people had faith in her in a Senior Spotlight series on the Westosha Central website

“To be a Falcon means that you give your 100% and be kind while doing it. If it is on the field, in the student section, at a competition, or anything else, you try your hardest and be respectful while doing it,” she said.

“Some of my best high school memories are the times other people believed in me. Being involved in the Association of Business Students, Peer Helpers, class president, Badger Girls State representative, or prom queen were times when other people put their faith in me.”

While Dahlberg acknowledged all teachers played a role in her success, she found business teachers Thomas Neave and Jessica Grieser as most influential, since they bolstered her self-confidence.

Active student

Dahlberg served as president of Association of Business Students (three years), DECA (three years), FBLA (three years), Peer Helpers (two years), Chemistry Club (one year).

Inducted into the Spanish Honors Society, she was also a four-year state forensics qualifier, three-year FBLA and DECA state qualifier, while participating in other student groups.

Those groups include Key Club (two years), Global Awareness Club (four years) and International Club (four years).

When she wasn’t immersed in co-curricular activities, or studying, Dahlberg volunteered as a youth soccer referee and participated in a winter soccer league at Boys and Girls Club.

Looking ahead

Dahlberg plans to study business and pre-law at University of Iowa in the fall.

“I am actually a fifth generation there,” Dahlberg said about her family’s legacy at the school. “I love the Big Ten community and their business school is amazing, too.”

Dahlberg, meanwhile, sees the University of Iowa as an opportunity to branch out and contribute to the Iowa City community, much like she did at Westosha Central.

“Plus, I wanted to get out of state and get a new start, I felt like I did so much at Central and wanted a new place,” she said.

A look at the other nominees

Here are capsules on the other three nominees for Report Outstanding Senior from Westosha Central High School:

Matthew Grenyo

Grenyo, son of Gregory and Kristine Grenyo, was an honor roll student from freshman to senior year, earning multiple academic awards and scholarships from several colleges and universities.

While he received an academic certificate, letter, silver medal and plaque, Grenyo twice earned a 34 on his ACT along with a 35.25 superscore.

Grenyo, a National Honor Society member, assisted the community in multiple ways through with the organization.

He was also a member of Mu Alpha Theta math honor society, serving as co-president his junior year, and remained active by running Pi Day as a senior.

Grenyo became involved in the Robotics Club, which consisted of assembling robots, he served as president during and helped schedule and organize activities.

Additionally, he was four-year member of the school Chess Club, as well as Gaming Club.

Grenyo said in his application the gaming club consists of playing board, card and role playing games.

Grenyo, who spent two years in the freshman mentor program, helped new students adjust to high school and offered guidance.

Outside of school, Grenyo assisted his church as an acolyte, usher and choralist.

“As an acolyte and usher I ensure that the church service runs smoothly,” Grenyo wrote. “In addition, I have assisted with many Eagle Scout projects despite not being a scout myself.”

Grenyo, meanwhile, helped an aspiring Eagle Scout with the outdoor of a church.

During December, Greyno assisted with Operation Christmas Child, which included packing boxes and loading them onto trucks.

Meanwhile, Grenyo participated on the golf team from 2018-19. He also ran cross country for two years while earning an academic letter and team captain award.

Grenyo worked many seasonal jobs, including Stein’s Garden and Home, where he accounted for 18 hours as cashier during the summer.

Additionally, at Maxon Equipment, he was an office assistant.

When he isn’t working, or studying, Grenyo lists drawing and cooking as his hobbies.

“Over the course of the past few years, I have drawn everything from dragons and dinosaurs to cities and famous cartoon characters,” Grenyo said.

“Starting in December I found a new love for cooking, a skill which I have developed well,” he wrote.

“Since beginning this new hobby I have cooked a few meals for my family and am eager to learn more and develop this hobby.”

Grenyo, awarded a $52,800 Presto Foundation Scholarship at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, plans to attend the school in the fall and study mechanical engineering. He also earned an Academic Merit Scholarship.

Monika Panszczyk

Panszczyk, daughter of Janina, garnered an academic certificate, medal, letter and plaque through her four years at Westosha Central.

Additionally, she ranked among the top in Class of 2020, and also achieved an AP Psychology award for scoring a 5.

Panszczyk, inducted into the National Honor Society, also served as president of Mu Alpha Theta math honor society as a senior.

Panszczyk, meanwhile, also joined the freshman mentor program.

She also showed school spirit, participating on the varsity dance, where she earned multiple awards. Her accolades included recognition as most dedicated dancer, all-star performer and booster club award.

Within the community, Panszczyk served as a volunteer tutor at Salem Grade School, and through Helping Hands, pitched in at Westosha Lakes Church.

When she wasn’t dancing, studying or helping in the community, Panszczyk hit the slopes at Wilmot Mountain.

“I am a snowboarder at Wilmot Mountain and reached out to Wilmot and advocated for an addition of a female category for a terrain park competition in hopes of breaking gender stigmatization surrounding snowboarding,” she wrote in her application.

Panszczyk plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall to study neurobiology on an Erling T. Thorensen Scholarship.

Keller Resh

Resh, son of Brenda Eichelberg and Matthew Resh, was named to the Highest Honor Roll all four years en route to top ranking in the Class of 2020.

Resh, who earned an academic excellence scholarship, notched a 4.0 grade point average through his tenure at Westosha Central.

He was involved in the school’s Robotics Club from sophomore to junior year.

Resh, meanwhile, also was involved in the Boy Scouts up to his freshman year.

Resh will study mechanical engineering at Milwaukee School of Engineering in the fall.

In the meantime, Resh is working at Clearview Recycling this summer, accounting for 50 hours a week.