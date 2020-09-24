BREAKING: Wilmot to close for 14 days amid COVID-19 outbreak

Sporting events canceled, hundreds in quarantine

Wilmot Union High School and the Kenosha County Division of Health have jointly decided to shut down the school to in-person instruction for 14 days because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The two-week shutdown, which is effective on Friday, will transition the school to an all-virtual instructional model through at least Oct. 9.

Additionally, the shutdown includes cancellation of Panther sporting events, including Friday’s football season opener against visiting Union Grove.

The Division of Health, which reported a staff member tested positive last week, have since confirmed an additional staff member and three more students have tested positive.

In total, there have been two staff members and three students who have tested positive, according to the Division of Health.

District Administrator Dan Kopp said the shutdown is being conducted as a precaution, noting the number of staff now on quarantine would not allow in-person instruction to continue.

“It is never easy to make the decision to shut down in-person learning; however, it is with everyone’s best interest in mind that this decision was made,” Kopp said. “Not only are we unable to staff classrooms appropriately, we are also concerned about the physical well-being of our kids and coworkers.”

The Wilmot COVID-19 dashboard, as of Sept. 23, showed 114 students and 14 staff members are in quarantine.

According to the Division of Health, officials have asked close contacts to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure.

Close contacts include people who had direct contact with the infected individuals, were within six-feet of the COVID-19 positive person, and had contact with respiratory secretions from the infected individuals.

“We know that it can be confusing for our school communities across Kenosha County to see schools opening and closing,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “Dates for release from quarantine can change because of new positives coming through, which we understand can be difficult for parents, guardians and students. The schools and the Division of Health are working very closely together to get information out as quickly as we receive it.”

The closure, meanwhile, has resulted in cancellations or postponements of some sporting events.

Sporting events include both a boys volleyball match against Union Grove and girls volleyball match at Westosha Central on Thursday.

Union Grove High School said on its Facebook page Friday’s game at Wilmot was also canceled.