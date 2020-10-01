Community Library will not charge overdue fines for some materials

The Community Library branches of Twin Lakes and Salem Lakes will no longer charge overdue fines for Children’s and Young Adult print materials, according to an announcement made last week.

“We are committed to increasing reading and literacy and monetary fines present an economic barriers to access of library materials and services,” the Community Library said on its website. “Many libraries across the country have eliminated fines on children’s books.”

The Community Library said other libraries who have decided not to impose fines have continued to experience prompt return of materials without the threat of overdue fines.

Additionally, without overdue fines, participating libraries have witnessed an influx of children using the library.

The policy, according to the Community Library, is effective immediately and all existing unpaid overdue fines on children’s or young adult materials have been forgiven.

“Fines are based on material type, not the age of the borrower,” the Community Library said. “An adult checking out a children’s book for their child would not be assessed on overdue fine.”

However, a parent who uses their child’s membership card to check out adult materials will be assessed on overdue fine, the Community Library states.

Children’s and young adult print books and magazine assigned the following call numbers fall under the overdue fine exemption: T – toddler board books; E – easy picture books; R – reader books; J – juvenile; YA – young adult and magazines in the children’s section.

The new policy also applies to materials borrowed from other libraries, according to the Community Library website.

“You won’t be charged overdue fines on any children’s and young adult books or magazines you check out a Community Library location,” the website states. “That includes children’s and young adult print books or magazines owned by other libraries that you place on hold and have sent to a Community Library location for pickup.”

Borrowers, however, will be responsible for overdue fines when visiting other libraries to check out items, if those libraries charge overdue fines.

Children’s and young adult items obtained through interlibrary loan will continue to accrue a $1 per day late fee.

Other notes

The Community Library also announced the following programs and upcoming events:

• Virtual programs for the month of October and can be accessed by visiting communitylib.org.

A few highlighted programs include: Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress with Science Tellers; Who Was Typhoid Mary with Leslie Goddard; and The Political Lincoln: Honest Abe on Campaigns & Elections with Kevin Wood.

• Fall Into Reading Challenge.

Beanstack’s Fall into Reading challenge runs Oct. 1-31. The challenge is designed to work for schools at all stages of reopening, including those that are using a full-time or blended distance-learning approach.

• National Friends of the Library Week is Oct. 18-24. The Friends mission is to build a strong membership of enthusiastic Friends dedicated to furthering the purposes of the library and to supplement what cannot be provided by the Library’s budget with funds, materials, equipment and services.

For the past several years, the Friends have pledged $5,000 annually to the Library to support youth programming and events such as magic and science shows.