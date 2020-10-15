WIAA Tennis: Wilmot’s Rosentreter, Hammond qualify for state

Wilmot duo joins Central trio

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Senior Halle Rosentreter had a dream of qualifying for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 state tennis tournament as a freshman at Wilmot Union High School.

The dream, however, underwent some tribulations after she missed the next two seasons because of a back injury.

But last week at the Kenosha Tremper Sectional, Rosentreter’s dream came alive, winning the first match with doubles partner Gwen Hammond against a New Berlin duo and advanced to Thursday’s state meet at Lake Geneva Tennis Club.

Lake Geneva Tennis Club is serving as hosts of the annual event instead of Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus because the school has COVID-19 restrictions.

The Panthers pair, which entered sectionals as the top seed, only needed to capture the first match to qualify and eventually finished third at Kenosha Tremper.

Rosentreter, who won the Southern Lakes Conference title as a freshman, said simply moving forward was a significant accomplishment considering her journey back to the court.

“The fact that I got to make it to state as a senior is already a huge accomplishment,” said Rosentreter, adding she and Hammond plan to positively represent the school.

“I am so fortunate that we are going to be able to play and make our school proud.”

Rosentreter, meanwhile, said advancing with Hammond makes her especially proud because her teammate possesses strong attributes on the court.

“She is a very strong player and I am very proud that I get to have her as my doubles partner and making my senior year a year to remember.”

For Hammond, a sophomore, qualifying for state is an accomplishment since she also experienced some injuries during her first year at Wilmot.

Hammond, who came one match away from advancing last year, said she is excited for the opportunity on Thursday.

“I am very excited about it. I feel good that they allowed us to play and finish off the season strong,” said Hammond, who was recovering from a wrist injury last season.

The Panthers duo, meanwhile, plan on having fun at the state tennis tournament.

“I am happy that we get to play together for her senior year,” she said. “I think we are going to enjoy it and have fun.”

Rosentreter agreed, adding what she has overcome will bring a new perspective on tennis.

“I am very excited that I get to play and it is going to be a whole different perspective on tennis,” said Rosentreter.

Rosentreter and Hammond (7-2), seeded eighth, earned a first round bye and played the winner of the match between Alexandra Wells and Emily Wermeling, from Westosha Central, and Emily Martin and Julia Cyganiak, of Divine Savior Holy Angels.

Junior Wells and Wermeling, a senior, advanced to the state meet as a special qualifier after the team finished 12-2 on the season.

Westosha Central, meanwhile, qualified junior Tristan Jantz in singles play.

Jantz, who boasted a 12-4 record, opened her tournament appearance against Wausau West freshman Alexis Kloth (7-0).

Second seeded Elizabeth Sobieski (20-1), of Muskego, played the winner of the Jantz/Klothe match.

The three Central representatives are the most in girl’s program history.

The Report will have results of these matches, including a feature on Rosentreter, in the Oct. 22 print edition.

Sectional results

Meanwhile, during the Oct. 7 sectional, Muskego captured the title among 14 teams with 40 total points followed by second place Franklin at 30. Brookfield East finished third with 29 points.

Westosha Central tied for sixth with Union Grove at 14 points while Wilmot placed 12th as a team at five points.