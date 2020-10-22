Central’s Kylie Walker captures third at WIAA State Golf meet

The future of Westosha Central High School’s girls golf program looks bright after the Walker twins, both freshmen, finished in the upper half in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 state golf meet at Kohler’s Black Wolf Run.

The state golf meet, which happened Oct. 12-13, saw Kylie Walker finish tied for third with Union Grove sophomore Norah Roberts while Katelyn Walker notched 22nd among 52 state qualifiers.

Kylie Walker, meanwhile, entered the second round of the State Tournament on Oct. 13 in the lead with a 1-over-par 37 after a rain-shortened opening day the previous day.

She then scored a 12-over 84 in the second round for a two-day tally of 121 to capture a share of the third place medal with Roberts.

Kylie Walker’s score was just two strokes shy of tying for the title with Arrowhead’s Jessica Guiser and Elise Hoven, of Cedarburg, both of whom carded identical scores of 119.

As for twin Katelyn Walker, she scored a 49 in the first round and carded an 85 on the final day to bring her collective score to 134.

The freshmen twins qualified for the State Tournament after their appearances at an Oct. 5 sectional hosted by Homestead at Mequon’s par 70 Mee Kwon Golf Course.

Kylie Walker carded an 81 to finish tied for fifth with Cedarburg’s Kate Bogenschutz while Katelyn Walker came in behind her with a score of 82 to take seventh.

As for the future, both golfers will carry valuable experience, which could help the Westosha Central golf team defend its Southern Lakes Conference title next season and perhaps another return to the State Tournament.