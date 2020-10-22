Chamber cancels Trees on Parade in Twin Lakes

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association, Inc. sadly announced it has canceled the annual Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping event typically held the first weekend in December.

Chamber officials, however, said they plan on carrying over the Disney theme to the 2021 event and have asked people participating in Trees on Parade to keep their decorations.

The Village tree lighting ceremony will still be held on Dec. 4 at Central Park.

Since the school students will not be able to perform, according to the Chamber, organizers are working on gathering some local talent to sing Christmas Carols at the tree lighting ceremony.

The Chamber has started planning a business decoration contest to brighten the holidays with this year’s theme called “Home for the Holidays.”

Officials from the Chamber also announced they will have the Workplace Holiday Helpers drive again in 2020.