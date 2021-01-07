Youth in Governance nominations sought

County program looks to help area youth

The Kenosha County Youth in Governance program is now accepting nominations for the 2021-22 school year with a deadline of Jan. 29.

According to Extension Kenosha County, which is part of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension, the Youth in Governance program looks to bolster youth leadership and encourage engagement in civic matters.

“Youth leadership development is critical in building civic capacity and long-term community sustainability in Kenosha County,” Extension Kenosha County’s website states. “Programs that teach useful skills and build the self-confidence of young people ensure capable, effective leaders for the next generation.”

A Kenosha County survey released in 2006 showed only 23% of youth believe that their community values their opinion and only 27% stated they have useful community roles.

In direct response to these survey results, the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors created the Kenosha County Youth In Governance (YIG) program in 2007.

The purpose of the Youth In Governance program is to create a model of youth empowerment within Kenosha County, through direct participation in local government. The overall goal is to bring the youth voice to community issues and concerns while fostering the development of confident, independent, and motivated youth leaders.

The Kenosha County Youth In Governance program consists of a maximum of 14 youth members. No more than two youth members will serve on a county board committee.

Students must be a high school sophomore or junior, achieve at least a 2.5 grade point average, reside in Kenosha County, attend monthly committee meetings and one county board meeting, participate in the annual bus tour for consideration to the program.

Youth who are nominated will be asked to fill out a short application. The application consists of basic contact information, school, GPA, and short answer questions about their intended objectives for the Youth In Governance program and how the program will increase their civic awareness and leadership skills. The application will include a written recommendation from an adult who has knowledge of the youth’s abilities.

The Planning, Development and Extension Education Committee will then interview applicants and recommend youth members for appointment by the Kenosha County Board Chairman to serve on selected committees.

For more information, visit kenosha.extension.wisc.edu, and then click on the Youth Development tab.