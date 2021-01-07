County Tree Program now taking orders for spring 2021

Kenosha County’s annual tree and shrub program is now taking online orders for seedlings to be picked up in spring 2021.

Items may be purchased through an online store that is simple to use and includes full-color images and descriptions of the tree and shrub species offered for sale.

Over the last 30-plus years, the program has sold nearly one million trees. The purpose of the program is to encourage Kenosha County residents and property owners to plant more native trees and shrubs for conservation, reforestation and wildlife habitat enhancement.

“This has been a very popular program for many years, because it’s an easy and affordable way to beautify your property and enhance the environment in our county,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser.

“Especially this year, when we’re all spending more time at home, I encourage people to make a small investment and make their little corner of the world that much more beautiful.”

The program offers transplants and seedlings of a variety of evergreens, hardwoods and shrubs. New species available this year include Burr Oak, Swamp White Oak, Eastern Redbud and Highbush Cranberry.

Trees and shrubs are sold in undividable bundles of 25, at a cost of $28 per bundle.

Items are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and must be picked up by the customer. Pick-up date is typically in late April at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol. A confirmation email will be sent to customers approximately two weeks before the distribution date.

Any orders not picked up on the specified date will be donated to the Kenosha County Division of Parks.

For more information about the program, please visit the county’s website, at http://www.kenoshacounty.org/Trees. The online store may be accessed directly at https://kcplananddev.myshopify.com/.

People who do not have access to the Internet can purchase trees and shrubs with a credit card in-person at the Kenosha County Division of Planning and Development office in the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information, please contact Kenosha County Conservationist Mark Jenks at 262-857-1900.