Community Foundation starts accepting scholarship applications

The Kenosha Community Foundation announced it has started accepting applications for multiple scholarships, including two new awards in 2021, according to a Dec. 17 news release.

The KCF, which plans to offer five total scholarships, has three available for students who have roots in Western Kenosha County.

Students looking to apply for any of the scholarships can access forms by visiting the Foundation’s website at www.kenoshafoundation.org.

Meanwhile, as for available scholarships, one includes Herman and Virginia Scholarships.

The Herman and Virginia Gundlach Scholarship, according to the KCF, is open to high school seniors attending any of the eight public high schools in Kenosha County: Bradford, Harborside Academy, Indian Trail, LakeView Technical Academy, Reuther, Tremper, Westosha Central and Wilmot Union.

Eligible students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5, plan to attend a four-year college, university or two-year accredited technical school in Wisconsin and may include two letters of recommendation.

Consideration shall be given to financial need and to evidence of extra effort in school or community activities. In 2020, the Foundation awarded a $3,500 Gundlach Scholarship to seven Kenosha County seniors.

Deadline for Gundlach Scholarship applications is Thursday, March 4, 2021.

New in 2021

The Foundation plans to award a Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship to an outstanding Kenosha County student from Kenosha County dedicated to pursuing a health care-related career.

The Rizzo Family Scholarship, established in 2020 by the children of the late Dr. Vincent Rizzo and wife, Mary, as well as uncle, Dr. Michael Rizzo, is open to students who plan on attending a two-year or four-year college or university in Wisconsin. It is also open to students who are currently enrolled in a Wisconsin-based school.

In addition, the applications must have a grade point average of at least 3.0, according the KCF.

According to Janet Duemke, the daughter of Vincent and Mary Rizzo, “the importance that (my parents and uncle) placed on education and the love of their chosen careers was obvious to all who knew them – this scholarship fund is dedicated to their commitment to advancing the education of youth committed to health care-related careers.”

The Foundation plans to award $1,000 Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship; deadline to apply is Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The Foundation plans to award a Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship to a Kenosha County student dedicated to pursuing a career in a field that addresses mental health challenges – this could include the fields of social services, psychology, and mental health care.

The scholarship is open to residents of Kenosha County who are high school seniors planning to attend an in-state two-year or four-year college or university or a student already enrolled.

There is no grade point average requirement to apply for this scholarship.

The Foundation plans to award one $1,000 Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship; deadline to apply is Thursday, March 4, 2021.