SPORTS ROUNDUP: Panther boys beat Janesville Craig

Wilmot Union High School won its third boys basketball contest in four tries after defeating non conference opponent Janesville Craig Dec. 30.

The Panthers, who jumped to 3-4 overall, carried a 45-28 halftime advantage in Janesville Craig to defeat the Cougars 81-67 behind the duo of London Glass and Kevin Sandman.

Glass, a junior, finished with four rebounds and three steals while contributing 23 points for the Panthers. Glass went 7-for-9 from the free throw line.

Senior Sandman, who converted eight of nine free throws, knocked in a game-high 28 points and collected six rebounds.

Senior Isaiah Hoyt contributed 11 points and produced three total rebounds.

Mason Cummings, a senior, set the tone on offense with a team-leading four assists and pulled down seven rebounds. He finished 4-for-4 at the free throw line and compiled eight points.

The Cougars, meanwhile, had a game best 33 points from Angelo Rizzo.

Janesville Craig dropped to 2-7 overall with the loss.

The Panthers returned to Southern Lakes Conference play this week with a Tuesday tilt against visiting Lake Geneva Badger (0-9, 0-7).

Wilmot, which boasts a 3-4 conference record as of Jan. 4, heads to Delavan-Darien (1-1, 1-1) on Jan. 8.

Central overwhelms St. Joseph

The Westosha Central High School boys basketball team built a commanding 43-19 halftime lead to prevail 80-60 in a Dec. 28 non-conference meeting at Kenosha St. Joseph.

Westosha Central, which improved to 6-1 overall, remained idle at 5-0 in Southern Lakes Conference play following the win against the Lancers.

The Falcons victory, meanwhile, comes courtesy of a well-balanced attack consisting of four players scoring in double figures.

Juniors Devin Griffin poured in 20 points while Jack Rose added 18.

Michael Mulhollon, another junior, pitched in 13 points along with junior Kenny Garth chipping in 11.

Andrew Alia knocked in a game-high 22 points for Kenosha St. Joseph (3-2, 3-1 Metro Classic Conference).

The Falcons, who hosted Elkhorn (1-4, 1-2 SLC) on Tuesday, will head to Waterford (5-4, 3-2 SLC) for a Jan. 8 meeting.

WRESTLING

Union Grove 46, Wilmot 36

At Union Grove – Dec. 29

285 – Joey Devall, WIL pin Casey Shevokas, 0:25; 106 – Logan Defilippo, WIL, won on forfeit; 113 – Jack Johnson, WIL pin Martin Mausing, 0:38; 120 – Mason Gauger, WIL, won on forfeit; 126 – Gianni Reballato, WIL pin Kenny Janda, 1:33; 132 – Ashton Leahy, WIL pin Noah Petrick, 2:57; 138 – Cade Willis, UG, def. Joel Sullivan, 12-3; 145 – Riley Storm-Voltz, UG, won on forfeit; 152 – Cooper Willis, UG, pin Mason Diedrich, 5:32; 160 – Travis Moore, UG, won on forfeit; 170 – Steven Vanek, UG, pin Ernie Dippold, 1:19; 182 – Gavin Hood, UG, pin Mitch Norvalis, 2:31; 195 – Collin Klaus, UG, won on forfeit; 220 – Trae Ford, UG, won on forfeit.

Badger 58, Westosha Central 24

At Lake Geneva – Dec. 30

170 – Bryce Sekey, WC pin Christian Wolff, 0:24; 182 – Jacob Seward, WC pin Evan Phillips, 1:22; 195 – Cole Berghorn, LG pin Matthew Sekey, 1:17; 220 – Edward Gritzner, LG, won on forfeit; 285 – Christopher Christensen, WC pin Antony Sanchez, 2:18; 106 – Logan Clausen, LG pin David Mauer, 0:53; 113 – Joseph Bortolus, LG pin Seth Scheele, 1:50; 120 – Andrew Kha, LG, won on forfeit; 126 – Christopher Garcia, WC, won on forfeit; 132 – Samuel Melchi, LG, won on forfeit; 138 – Robert Zilske, LG, def. Marcus Gillmore, MD 11-2; 145 – Santino Butitta, LG pin Greg Onan, 3:53; 152 – Austin Peter, LG, won on forfeit; 160 – Zach Anderson, LG, won on forfeit.