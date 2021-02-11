Boys Basketball: Sandman notches career 1,000th point for Wilmot

Senior shooter produces benchmark in win against Badger

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Senior Kevin Sandman found himself in exclusive company Jan. 29 when he eclipsed 1,000 career points in Wilmot’s Southern Lakes Conference victory at Lake Geneva Badger.

Sandman, who made five three-pointers, accounted for a game-high 35 points and went 4-for-5 from the free throw line in the Panthers, 79-61, defeat of the Badgers.

“He was very excited and humbled as well. It was a really special night,” said Panthers coach Jake Erbentraut, who has been in the program the last 12 seasons. “He scored his 1,000th point at Badger and they were very accommodating as well.”

Under Erbentraut’s nine-year tenure as head varsity coach, only two other players have accomplished the career benchmark, Latrell Glass and Bobby Brenner.

The other Wilmot players who have have scored 1,000 career points include Jim Bruton, Luke Riegel and Brian Maastrict.

“Kevin has really matured over the years. He has always been a good player, but has improved in other areas as well and has become a solider leader for us,” Erbentraut said of Sandman’s development since his freshman year. “He has a passion to play and others follow.”

Senior London Glass followed Sandman in Wilmot’s win with 21 points, including 6-for-7 from the charity stripe, and senior Isaiah Hoyt added 10.

Lake Geneva (1-16, 0-13 SLC) garnered 16 points from senior Elijah Giovingo with junior Ty McGreevy adding 15 points. McGreevy made three of Lake Geneva’s five 3-pointers.

The Panthers win against Lake Geneva was their third straight heading into a Feb. 2 non-conference matchup with visiting Kenosha St. Joseph.

Kenosha St. Joseph, however, halted the win streak with a 66-58 decision Jan. 30.

Kenosha St. Joseph 66, Wilmot 58

Wilmot fell behind 36-27 entering halftime and could not rally for a comeback, despite producing a 31-30 second half, and dropped a 66-58 non-conference decision to visiting Kenosha St. Joseph Jan. 30.

Glass, who went 3-for-7 from the arc, finished with a team-leading 21 points and snagged two rebounds for Wilmot (10-6, 7-4 SLC).

Sandman, coming off his career milestone, tallied 15 points and made all four of his free throw attempts.

Defensively, Panthers’ senior Mason Cummings collected three steals while 6-foot-1 sophomore Anthony Corona collected a game-high 10 rebounds.

Kenosha St. Joseph contributors included junior Andrew Alia (18 points), junior Caiden Lecce (17 points) along with junior Caden Tolefree (10 points) and sophomore Luke Schuler (10 points).

The Lancers, who boast a 7-4 Metro Classic Conference record, moved to 9-3 overall with the win.

Wilmot hosted conference opponent Delavan-Darien Feb. 2 before taking on visiting Racine Lutheran in a non-league game Feb. 4.

The Panthers play at non-conference Stoughton on Saturday.