Boys Basketball: Glass joins Sandman in Wilmot’s 1,000 point club

Panthers senior duo grew up playing together

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Kevin Sandman and London Glass have played together since they were youngsters playing at Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School.

Since then, the senior duo have become close friends, and even accomplished career benchmarks for the Wilmot Union High School boys basketball program in a matter of days.

Sandman, who scored his 1,000th career point in a Jan. 29 win at Lake Geneva Badger, witnessed Glass achieve the same milestone on Feb. 2 against Delavan-Darien.

Glass, who scored a game-high 26 points, propelled the Panthers to a 67-55 decision in the Southern Lakes Conference tilt with Delavan-Darien.

“It is great, London has probably been my best friend through my whole life. We played basketball our whole lives and doing this is a great accomplishment for both of us,” said Sandman, who scored 25 points of his own.

“I am really proud of him for everything that he has done, he has worked hard and deserves it.”

Glass joins Sandman and his brother, Latrell Glass, and less than a handful of other Panthers who accomplished the career milestone.

The others included Bobby Brenner, Jim Bruton, Luke Riegel and Brian Maastrict.

“I think it is really cool that both of them are in there,” Sandman said of the Glass brothers. “There are only seven people in there and both of them got in.”

Glass, meanwhile, felt elated in becoming a part of program history, especially since he joins his brother.

Glass, on Feb. 6, said he did not envision scoring 1,000 career points when he started as a freshman.

“But I definitely worked at it and tried my best,” he said.

The newest member of the club also said the accomplishment carries special meaning since he and Sandman notched milestones close together.

“We probably started in fifth grade and ever since then, we have been playing with each other,” said Glass as he looked back at his Trevor-Wilmot days.

As for the game against the Comets, Wilmot carried a 22-22 stalemate into halftime, but the Panthers eventually pulled away with a 45-33 second half and secured the victory.

Glass, in addition to his 26 points, collected five rebounds and chipped in four assists. He went 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

Sandman, meanwhile, converted all six of his free throws to help his 26-point effort.

Wilmot, which improved to 11-6 with the win, moved to 8-4 in conference play with the win.

Delavan-Darien (3-8, 3-7 SLC) contributors were junior Erik Cesar (21 points), senior Luke Freitag (13 points) followed by junior Calvin Lumkes (12 points).

The Panthers, who have two more league games to play, will compete in the WIAA Division 2 tournament series.

The Panthers are 11-6 overall and 8-4 in conference play as of Feb. 8.

Wilmot, which drew a fifth seed, heads to Waukesha Catholic Memorial in the first round on Feb. 16.