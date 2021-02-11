Visitors Bureau announces Restaurant Week

Four west end establishments participating

The Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Feb. 20-28 as Kenosha Restaurant Week and features 50 local establishments, including four west of Interstate 94, according to a news release issued last week.

Participating in the annual event include Bristol 45 Diner, Bristol; Brat Stop, Kenosha; Mars Cheese Castle, Kenosha; and The Red Oak Cafe Restaurant, Bristol along with many more in Eastern Kenosha County.

The KACVB states restaurant week offers people an opportunity to support local establishments, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought economic challenges.

“Foodies looking to show some love to locally owned, small restaurants have a great opportunity Feb. 20-28,” the release states. “Kenosha Restaurant Week is an easy way to help the hospitality industry that has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, more than ever, is the time to dine-out, order carryout, and stock your freezers and snack drawers from locally owned eateries, pubs, and shops.”

Kenosha Restaurant Week is a nine-day celebration of our community’s delicious dining scene; 50 venues throughout Kenosha County are participating. This includes restaurants and food shops. There will be COVID-conscious adaptations this year to give everyone a chance to enjoy the great flavors our community has to offer.

Unlike previous years, menus are not required to be price fixed or multi-course this year.

Instead each restaurant is creating their own discounts or special offers. Offerings include family style take and heat meals; meals that come frozen to stock your freezer with; carryout, delivery, and curbside options; snacks and desserts to bring home; gift card deals; and traditional in-person dining too.

When dining out, patrons will find variations of things like physical distancing, reduced seating, enhanced cleaning procedures, enforcement of mask mandates, hand sanitation stations, disposable or washable menus, and other precautions.

Simply visit/order from participating restaurants between Feb. 20-28 and ask for the special Restaurant Week menu; no tickets, passes or coupons are required. Be sure to check restaurants’ websites for specific hours and reservation recommendations. The restaurants will be offering both their special Restaurant Week menus and their regular menus.

Dine and Give

As people enjoy Restaurant Week, please consider making a donation to the Shalom Center or the Sharing Center, the official nonprofit partners of Kenosha Restaurant Week.

Dine and Win

There are many opportunities to win Kenosha Area restaurant gift cards through Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

Find the list of participating venues, menus and more details at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

“Please remember your mask and maintain social distancing when in public; be respectful of the safety restrictions that individual places are setting; be patient,” the KACVB states.

Since 2019, the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has been the sole producer of Kenosha Restaurant Week.