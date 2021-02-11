WIAA Wrestling: Central sends Seward to state wrestling meet

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Westosha Central High School, like other wrestling programs, underwent a challenging season with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic, unlike previous years, caused the WIAA to send fewer wrestlers to the State Individual Tournament to limit the amount of people inside a venue.

The Falcons, however, was still able to qualify 182-pound senior Jacob Seward (13-1) for Saturday’s state meet in Kaukauna.

“We are pretty excited. It has been a pretty challenging year, that is for sure,” said Falcons coach Jason Ladd.

“Jacob is a tremendously hard worker. This is something that he definitely earned through hard work,” Ladd said.

Seward, named honorable mention by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, finished second at a Feb. 6 sectional meet at Brookfield East and defeated ranked opponents, including No. 8 and senior Simon Doyle (12-1) from Wauwatosa in the semifinal match on a 6-2 decision.

In the title bout, Seward faced tougher competition in Muskego senior Evan Huckstorf (16-2), who ranked sixth entering the sectional meet.

While Seward fell in a 12-0 decision to Huckstorf, according to Ladd, the title bout was much closer.

“He had a really tough match in the finals and the score in that one was a lot closer,” said Ladd. “Everybody in that bracket had the possibility of pulling off a win.”

Seward opened the sectional meet with a 5-4 decision against Franklin’s Tanner Rivard (9-4).

Seward will begin his State Individual Tournament appearance Saturday in a bout with freshman and 10th-ranked Cole Mirasola (16-0) from West Bend West.

The Westosha Central senior qualifier has spent the week preparing for his opening round match, according to Ladd.

“I know his goal is more than just making it to state, so we are just getting right back at it,” Ladd said.

Regardless of outcome, Ladd said Seward plans on pursuing wrestling at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he looks to improve.

“He has got high aspirations, he is looking to wrestle at Platteville next year as well,” Ladd said.

The Falcons, meanwhile, had junior Dean Serritella appear in the 160-pound division at sectionals on Feb. 6.

Serritella, who won the regional title, did not qualify for state after he lost his first two matches.

But Serritella, according to Ladd, overcame a series of challenges to reach the sectional meet.

“He was wrestling on junior varsity to start the year and then he got down to weight. He slowly adjusted to wrestling on varsity and then at the end of the year, he started wrestling really nice matches,” Ladd said.

“In a very big tournament (regionals), he went out and won, which is pretty impressive. He got a chance to have that experience and hopefully we will build on that going into next season.”