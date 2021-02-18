Transportation services expanded countywide

Kenosha County is offering expanded weekend hours and medical appointment trips on its Care-A-Van and Western Transit services.

Beginning this month, Care-A-Van’s Saturday hours will be 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and new Sunday service will also run 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Care-A-Van offers accessible transportation to those unable to utilize the city bus because of a disabling condition.

Reservations are required one day in advance; the fare is $4 for a one-way trip. Reservations may be made by calling 262-658-9093. Care-A-Van is provided through KAC and operates in partnership with Kenosha County and the City of Kenosha.

Additionally, Kenosha County’s Western Transit service will add Saturday and Sunday demand service from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Western Transit is available to the public with a service area concentrated in Kenosha County, west of I-94.

Fares are $5 for one-way trips for the general public and $3 one-way trips for older adults and persons with disabilities. This service is provided by Kenosha Achievement Center in partnership with Kenosha County.

To make a Western Transit reservation, call 1-888-203-3498.

For more information, including a map of Western Transit’s service area, visit www.kenoshacounty.org/579/Western-Kenosha-County-Transit.

Lastly, Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center is now offering regional medical trips for those needing accessible transportation.

Kenosha County residents may make a reservation for rides to medical appointments in Walworth, Racine and Milwaukee counties.

The fare for the trip is $15/one-way. Reservations need to be made a day in advance. To reserve a ride, call 262-658-9093.