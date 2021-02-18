Boys Basketball: Central’s Rose surpasses 1,000 career points

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Westosha Central High School junior Jack Rose accomplished 1,000 career points but in fewer games compared to three others in program history during a non-conference matchup with Stoughton.

The 6-4 Rose, who scored a game-high 29 points in the Feb. 9 double overtime loss to Stoughton, went 7-for-15 from the perimeter and collected five rebounds.

Rose joins Tim Cates, the program’s all-time scoring leader at 1,265, Jaeden Zackery and Tre Williams in the 1,000-point club at Westosha Central.

While Cates accomplished his milestone from 1986-1989, according to school records, Zackery ended his four-year career with 1,250 in 2019 and followed Williams achievement in 2017. Williams notched 1,147 points.

Falcons coach James Hyllberg, who witnessed Zackery and Williams surpass their career milestones, said Rose’s achievement was special since it happened as a junior.

“I just told him that I was proud of him and that it’s pretty special to accomplish this by his junior year,” Hyllberg said.

Rose, as of Monday, has accumulated 1,026 career points for the Falcons.

Since his freshman year, according to Hyllberg, Rose has always shown competitiveness and willingness to improve.

“I love Jack’s competitiveness and his desire to win. He understands the game and I’ve enjoyed seeing his development since his freshman year,” Hyllberg said.

“Jack is coachable and wants to get better. He has worked hard and is a student of the game.”

Hyllberg, however, acknowledged teams have focused on Rose.

But the junior has learned how to work around defenses, Hyllberg added, noting Rose looks to become more than an offensive threat.

“As defenses have focused on him, he has had to learn how to read his defenders and to move without the ball,” he said. “I am proud of the way that he has worked to become a good defender and rebounder. He wants to be more than just a scorer.”

The junior often spends extra time at practice honing his craft, said Hyllberg, who credits Rose’s work ethic.

“It all starts in practice and bring its every single day. By far, this is the trait I am most proud of,” he said. “Jack hates to lose and he brings the intensity to every drill every single day.”

Rose, meanwhile, has embraced an ideal attitude for success on and off the court.

His attitude includes showing receptiveness to direction, pride in the Westosha Central basketball program, and continuous leadership.

“He is mature and does anything that the coaching staff asks of him,” he said. “He understands that he represents the school and he takes pride in doing so.”

Stoughton 63, Westosha Central 62

The Falcons and visiting Stoughton went into two overtimes on Feb. 9 before the Vikings came away with a tightly contested victory.

Stoughton, down 36-30 at halftime, outscored the Falcons 29-23 in the second half to force the first overtime.

After a 2-2 deadlock in the first frame, visiting Stoughton escaped with a 2-1 second overtime, which dropped the Falcons to 15-5 overall on the season.

Juniors Devin Griffin (15 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals) and Kenny Garth (15 points, four rebounds) contributed for Westosha Central.

Stoughton (3-5) leaders were Cael McGee (28 points), Luke Fernholtz (18 points) and Ty Fernholtz (10 points).