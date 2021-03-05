Trevor-Wilmot to have operational referendum

District does not project negative tax impact

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District will ask voters for authorization to exceed revenue limits to support its general operation budget through a referendum on the April 6 ballot.

The Board of Education in January voted unanimously to seek the operational referendum, according to its website, which indicated a lack of predictable annual funding.

“The District is projecting an annual operating budget shortfall,” the websites states.

School officials said the district has faced a 13% decrease in the revenue limit in the last decade and serves as the primary funding source for schools.

The district, meanwhile, states the Board of Education made many financial decisions to avoid an operational referendum including controlling costs, making budget reduction, paying off debt early and also used the Fund Balance.

Using the fund balance, district officials stated, is not a sustainable solution.

With the projected budget shortfall, the district looks for permission from voters of a 5-year, non-recurring operating referendum to exceed the revenue cap.

Voters will be asked the following question on April 6: “Shall the Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District, Kenosha County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $500,000 for the 2021-2022 school year, by $550,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, by $600,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, by $650,000 for the 2024-2025 school year and by $700,000 for the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of maintaining current educational programs and services, class sizes, curriculum, technology and facilities and meeting current district expenses?”

The district reiterated funds from the operational referendum will supporting curriculum updates, sustain educational programing, maintains optimal class, restore a fund as well as maintaining technology and facilities.

School officials, meanwhile, said voters should not expect to see any negative tax impacts.

In fact, if approved, the mill, or tax rate, will drop 18 cents in 2021 and remain below the 2020 level for each subsequent year of the referendum.

School officials attribute the decrease to strategic financial decisions, including debt repayment, as well as a consistent tax rate within the last 10 years.

“The District’s strategic financial decisions help maintain a stable tax mill rate, despite a steady 10-year, 13% decrease in State aid funding,” the website states.

“For example, early debt repayment for the 2009 building addition saves interest costs and lowers the mill rate.”

If approved, according to officials, the operational referendum will help the district return annual operating funding to a sustainable level and will not cause any increases.