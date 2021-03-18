Community Library offers new job resource to support workforce, professionals

Community Library cardholders now have free access to LinkedIn Learning, a subscription website used by 78% of Fortune 500 companies to upskill their employees.

The same video courses used by the world’s top companies and taught by industry experts are now available 24 hours a day through the library.

LinkedIn Learning offers courses in software, creative, and business skills and the site meets some of the internet’s highest standards for accessibility. Courses are offered in seven languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese, and Mandarin.

LinkedIn, the professional networking site, purchased Lynda.com to combine the insight, expertise, and content of both companies creating LinkedIn Learning. This merger expands the course library from 7,000 videos to 16,000+ training videos featuring today’s in-demand skills.

SHARE Consortium’s public libraries, including Kenosha County’s, will migrate from Lynda.com to LinkedIn Learning on Thursday, March 4, during which time service outages are expected.

Patrons with Lynda.com library accounts, which use their library card number and PIN, will automatically transfer to the LinkedIn Learning platform and can be accessed with the same card number and PIN when the migration is over. Library cardholders can access LinkedIn Learning beginning sometime Thursday, March 4 at https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/share. A mobile app is in the works for future release, the current app does not work with library subscriptions.

Need a library card?

To obtain a library card, residents can either call the Salem Lakes branch, 24615 89th Street, at 262-843-3348, or the Twin Lakes location, 110 S. Lake Avenue, at 262-877-4281.

Residents can also receive an instant temporary card online by visiting communitylib.org.

About the SHARE Consortium

The SHARE Consortium began in 2005 as an automation and resource-sharing partnership, whereby member libraries are able to provide more high-quality services for less and grant patrons access to a larger shared collection. Current members include Arrowhead Library System, Kenosha County Library System, and Lakeshores Library System – spanning the counties of Rock, Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth.