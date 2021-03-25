Community Foundation appoints Harrington-Heide as permanent executive director

Kenosha Community Foundation’s Board of Directors announced last week Jane Harrington-Heide has been appointed to serve as the foundation’s new executive director.

Harrington-Heide, who served as Interim Executive Director since 2020, has been involved with the Foundation in a variety of roles since the mid-1990s ranging from positions on the Board of Directors, Finance Committee, Executive Committee and as Chairperson of the Foundation’s Grants and Women’s Funds Committees.

Kenneth L. Fellman, President of the Board of the Directors, said in a statement Harrington-Heide helped the Foundation during a challenging year.

“During the first several months as Interim Executive Director, Jane worked closely with her predecessor, the late Robert (Bob) Schneider, continuing the strong partnership and collaboration that characterized their working relationship for many years,” he said. “The interim period enabled both Jane and our staff to conduct ‘business as usual’ in what turned out to be an incredibly unique and challenging year.”

The challenging year included the COVID-19 pandemic, which Fellman states precluded the Foundation from conducting in-person meetings, but Harrington-Heide kept the Foundation moving forward.

“Jane was able to ensure that the Foundation continued to operate and cover fundamental day-to-day responsibilities as well as community outreach and education,” he said.

“Her efforts led to three new funds and $332K in new assets under the Foundation’s management. She also has initiated work on a long-term strategic plan that the Board will be working on in setting the future direction and support of continued growth and positive impact in our community.”

Harrington-Heide, according to the statement, has produced a career including tenure as an executive at Chicago-based Home Federal Savings and over 32 years as an Investment Advisor Representative serving clients in Kenosha.

She graduated Magna Cum Laude at Mundelein College and held multiple volunteer leadership posts.

Locally, these include Kenosha Women’s Network, Kenosha Public Library Board and its Foundation Board, Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Kenosha County Salvation Army, and Wisconsin Women Entrepreneurs.

In 2009, Jane received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Susan B. Anthony Committee comprised of Tempo Kenosha, American Association of University Women, and the Kenosha Women’s Network.