Sheriff’s Department warns of donation scam

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday investigated several fraud complaints at local taverns, where people posed as law enforcement officers and asked for donations, according to a news release.

The tavern owners, according to the Sheriff’s Department, said they received calls to their business from a person stating they are from KSD and working with an organization called “Police and Sheriff’s Coalition.”

“The caller would ask for donations stating that the money would go to school supplies for children, shop with a cop, and the D.A.R.E. program. The caller would then advise that they would send a volunteer to collect the money,” the news release states.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which noted the calls are a scam, indicated nobody within its department is connected to the “Police and Sheriff’s Coalition” organization.

Residents and business owners who receive these calls are asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.