Westosha Central to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday

Kenosha County Public Health will be able to serve walk-in clients as long as doses remain available at the COVID-19 community vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, April 17, at Westosha Central High School, Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit announced this week.

Walk-ins will also be taken as supplies allow at another clinic at Westosha Central, from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.

These clinics are open to all people age 16 or above who live, work or study in Kenosha County.

Westosha Central High School is located at 24617 75th St. in the Village of Paddock Lake.

“At present, our vaccine supply will allow for walk-ins at these clinics, and we encourage residents — particularly those in our west-end communities — to take advantage of this convenient opportunity,” Freiheit said.

Appointments remain available for another clinic on Saturday, April 24, in the former Shopko building at 5300 52nd St. in Kenosha.

To book an appointment and to see links to other local vaccine providers, please visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub, or click the flashing red button at the top of the homepage at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/.

The Kenosha County vaccination call center is also available to assist with appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-605-6799.