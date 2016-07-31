FISHIN’ FOR DOLLARS

Evan Hahn, a 14-year-old Twin Lakes resident, participated in the 2016 Salmon-a-Rama fishing tournament July 9-17, placing third in the Youth Division for largest fish at 22 pounds and third in the Junior Slam with five fish weighing a total of 83 pounds, winning a $200 prize for his placement.

Salmon-a-Rama, an annual fishing tournament, is held on Lake Michigan in Racine. The event has been held for decades (Contributed Photo).

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

