 

FISHIN’ FOR DOLLARS

Posted by /

EvanHahn-webEvan Hahn, a 14-year-old Twin Lakes resident, participated in the 2016 Salmon-a-Rama fishing tournament July 9-17, placing third in the Youth Division for largest fish at 22 pounds and third in the Junior Slam with five fish weighing a total of 83 pounds, winning a $200 prize for his placement.
Salmon-a-Rama, an annual fishing tournament, is held on Lake Michigan in Racine. The event has been held for decades (Contributed Photo).

 
 

1 Comment

  1. Treysean Johnson says:
    January 10, 2017 at 10:50 am

    That fish is a monster!!!! Bigger than the kid!! That kid needs to get a life. 🙂

    Reply

Post a Comment


 

 
 

Local weather

 