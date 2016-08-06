Stage Stop will reopen

Owners overwhelmed, inspired by community support

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Less than 24 hours after Wilmot Stage Stop shut its doors July 29, stunning customers and the community, owners of the 168-year-old restaurant had a change of heart.

The abrupt announcement, made via social media, temporarily closed the book on the establishment formerly known as Wilmot Hotel that stayed in the same location on highways C and W since 1848.

“Due to current circumstances the Wilmot Stage Stop/Wilmot Stage Stop will be closing effective (Friday),” the social media posted stated. “The history of the stage stop has come to an end…I would like to thank all of our loyal customers for your 168 years of patronage.”

However, the following day, owners Ron and Nancy Hackett told customers they vow to reopen in the future.

The owners stated the current circumstances involved extensive management and staff turnover as the root cause of the closure.

“We have operated a seven generation family business, with pride, for 168 years,” the announcement said. “As a family, we have had to face the undeniable erosion of what we once stood for.”

That erosion caused the owners, employees and customers some emotional distress, the Facebook post said.

“The management changed hands over the years resulting in significant emotional instability for us, our employees, and customers,” the Hacketts stated.

Furthermore, a yearlong evaluation concluded the business suffered the consequences of ineffective management, several employee departures, leaving the owners with the difficult task of hiring and training replacements.

Faced with the findings, they said, caused the business to close Friday.

“This situation left no alternative other than to close the doors immediately,” the Hacketts reported.

Following Friday’s announcement, word travelled quickly on social media and in the Wilmot community.

Dwayne Garwood, owner of Wilmot Auto Service, a business across from the Stage Stop said the restaurant increased traffic and bolstered surrounding businesses.

“It brought a lot of people into town. They were all from out of town,” Garwood said. “I had a time or two that a car wouldn’t start (on the Stage Stop property) and we’d have to do repair work on it.”

Additionally, customers of the Stage Stop often filled up their vehicles with gas upon leaving Wilmot, he said.

Meanwhile, after about a day, the community not only were stunned, but expressed concern about the Hackett’s well being.

“We sincerely apologize to all as we stop, reflect and reevaluate,” the Hacketts responded. “The overwhelming support that we have received the last two days is both heartwarming and inspiring. We now look forward to reestablishing our legacy.”

The legacy includes keeping the three-story building historically intact, making minimal changes, and staying within the same family for more than five generations.

While the first floor consists of a restaurant, the second floor contains historic artifacts from several eras and gift shop, and the third floor is the hotel where settlers stayed during the 1800’s.

Southern Lakes Newspapers, publisher of the Westosha and Twin Lakes Report, featured the restaurant/hotel in May, noting the business has strived to keep the business historically intact.