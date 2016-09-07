 

GIRLS GOLF: Nolan medals against Wilmot

Westosha Central's Colleen Nolan, shown here at a match earlier this season, picked up a medal against Wilmot Tuesday (Mike Ramczyk File Photo).

Destree leads the Panthers

In a Southern Lakes Conference rivalry match on the links, Westosha Central/Shoreland defeated host Wilmot Union High School by seven strokes Tuesday at Twin Lakes Country Club.

Westosha Central senior Colleen Nolan notched a medal, scoring a 44 on the par 35 back nine, with senior Mallory Scheppa taking second with a 45.

Keegan Destree, a sophomore, led all Panther golfers against Westosha Central Tuesday.

Meanwhile, sophomore Keegan Destree led the Panthers with a score of 46, two strokes ahead of senior McKenna Stanek.

Lexi Carlson, another Westosha Central senior, pitched in with 48.

For Wilmot, junior Madison Bailey finished with a 49.

Westosha/Shoreland 191, Wilmot 198
Westosha: Nolan 44, Scheppa 45, Carlson 48, Emily Allen 54, Claudia Fox 56.
Wilmot: Stanek 48, Destree 46, Bailey 49, Audrey Awe 55, Hannah Brendel 65.

 
 

  1. Sandy Heesacker says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:29 am

    We are so proud of you Keegan. We knew you could do it. We saw what a great golfer you were on the week-end when you beat everybody.

