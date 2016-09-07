GIRLS GOLF: Nolan medals against Wilmot

Destree leads the Panthers

In a Southern Lakes Conference rivalry match on the links, Westosha Central/Shoreland defeated host Wilmot Union High School by seven strokes Tuesday at Twin Lakes Country Club.

Westosha Central senior Colleen Nolan notched a medal, scoring a 44 on the par 35 back nine, with senior Mallory Scheppa taking second with a 45.

Meanwhile, sophomore Keegan Destree led the Panthers with a score of 46, two strokes ahead of senior McKenna Stanek.

Lexi Carlson, another Westosha Central senior, pitched in with 48.

For Wilmot, junior Madison Bailey finished with a 49.

Westosha/Shoreland 191, Wilmot 198

Westosha: Nolan 44, Scheppa 45, Carlson 48, Emily Allen 54, Claudia Fox 56.

Wilmot: Stanek 48, Destree 46, Bailey 49, Audrey Awe 55, Hannah Brendel 65.