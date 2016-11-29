Business mounts for taxidermist

He’ll take in up to 150 deer heads

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Growing up on a family farm, Dale Horton always had a passion for hunting and fishing, and now he is helping fellow hunters mount their accomplishments in the field of taxidermy.

Horton, who owns Back Country Taxidermy Studio in Paddock Lake, stated it is his 30th year operating the business currently located inside Paddock Lake Sporting Goods, 23522 75th St.

“That was the start, just hunting and fishing, and being around the family,” said Horton as he recalled his upbringing.

“This is our 30th year doing the taxidermy,” he added.

Horton received his certification through correspondence courses in his late teens and early 20s, and continues to perfect his craft at National Taxidermist Association conferences.

“I always did it out of correspondence courses, back in the day, you could do it through mail in taxidermist courses,” he said. “Then you will go to all of the conventions, and learn their methods, to get better.”

Back Country Taxidermy Studio, which also deals with bears, small mammals, fish and birds, is expecting at least 100 deer hides or heads following the gun deer season.

“This time of the year, you usually average anywhere from about 100 to 150 deer heads that come in for mounting,” said Horton. “Then, you get a lot of birds and a lot of deer hides.”

As an incentive, Horton offers a free pair of gloves when hunters bring in their deer hides, he said.

While gun deer season is the most highlighted of all outdoor hunting activities, he said the business continues throughout the year and the animals he receives vary by the season.

“It’s a little bit of everything in the fall,” Horton said. “Usually it is starting in September, that is what the bear season is, so I go all the way from that point until December.”

After deer season, which also runs nearly parallel with turkey hunting, the business has plenty of animals to process.

“We get enough worth to keep you busy for the whole year,” Horton added.

But, to continue operating, Horton has to stay compliant with licensing standards, which include a Wisconsin Taxidermy License and a Federal Migrant Permit.

“That is your two big things, is having those two permits, so they can monitor you,” he said. “So the Department of Natural Resources can come in and do an audit on me pretty much any time.”

Auditing includes checking freezers, bookkeeping logs and store records.

For more info…

Back Country Taxidermy Studio, housed inside Paddock Lake Sporting Goods, is at 23522 75th St. in Paddock Lake.

For more information, call (262) 843-1625.

The studio also is accessible online at www.backcountrytaxidermy.com

Deer taxidermy tips

Here are some tips from Horton if you plan to take you deer to a taxidermist:

• Always consult your taxidermist before you cape out your deer.

• Avoid dragging your deer out of the woods with a rope. This can damage its fur. Keep shoulders and brisket off the ground when dragging (wheel barrows work great).

• When skinning, leave entire hide attached to the head.

• Tube out front legs, from the knees up. Freeze entire hides with antlers or take immediately to taxidermist.