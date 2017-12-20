By Jason Arndt Editor Kenosha County Court Commissioner David R. Berman bound a former Twin Lakes foster father accused of repeated sexual assault of a child over for trial at a Nov. 30 preliminary hearing. Gary Reed, 65, scheduled to appear at a Dec. 21 arraignment following the probable cause […]
By Jason Arndt Editor At a Village of Twin Lakes special board meeting Nov. 7, municipal officials agreed on a 4-0 decision to allow the Twin Lakes Aquanuts to construct two storage sheds at Lance Park, where the water ski Show team performs weekly during the summer. The decision comes […]
Ski with Santa Sunday By Jason Arndt Editor On opening weekend of its 80th year, Wilmot Mountain officials reported ideal conditions on the slopes, and forecasts show the weather could keep the snow sticking. The opening enters its second year under new owner Vail Resorts. Wilmot Mountain, which started making […]
One applies to capital improvement projects By Jason Arndt Editor The Wheatland School Board authorized two referendum questions at its Nov. 29 meeting, including one to renew an operational referendum passed by district residents four years ago. On the April 3 ballot, the school is asking taxpayers for permission to […]
A threat to “shoot up the school” scrawled along a boys bathroom wall at Wilmot Union High School led authorities to a 16-year-old who confessed, according to a news release issued by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which indicated juvenile charges could be filed. The threat was discovered on Monday, […]
Ski hill celebrates 80 years By Jason Arndt Editor After months of planning, the downtown Kenosha History Center holds pieces of Wilmot Mountain history, which went on display last week. The historical display recognizes the 80th anniversary, according to Wilmot Mountain’s Marketing and Public Relations Manager Rachael Muhlenbeck, who recalled […]
Sheriff’s Department, school continue investigation Although authorities do not believe a written threat at Wilmot Union High School is credible, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the matter, according to a news release issued Monday. The threat to “shoot up the school” written on the wall of a […]
Twin Lakes Citgo unveils ‘Spirit Pump’ program By Jason Arndt Editor Motorists who fill up their tanks at specially marked “Spirit Pumps” at the Twin Lakes Citgo have helped two area schools through its Fueling Education program. The Fueling Education program looks to increase educational opportunities in classrooms across the […]
Myers, 32, accused in two area overdose deaths By Jason Arndt Editor Casey L. Myers, who was wanted in two states for drug overdose deaths, has been caught, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office reported on its website. Myers, of St. Charles, Ill., who was charged Sept. 8 in Kenosha County, […]
By Jason Arndt Editor After a decade of serving as district administrator at Lakewood School, Joseph Price announced his resignation in a Nov. 28 letter addressed to parents, effective Dec. 1. In the letter, Price states it was a privilege to serve the Twin Lakes community. “It has truly been […]