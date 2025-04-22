DONALD L. KERKMAN

Donald “Don” L. Kerkman, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 18, 2025, at Pine Brook Pointe.

Born in Burlington, Don was the fourth of nine children to Michael B. and Mary A. (nee Uhen) Kerkman. Burlington remained his cherished home for his entire life.

On May 2, 1959, Don married his childhood sweetheart, Joan Weis, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington. Together, they built a beautiful life and raised three daughters, Sharon (James) Koenen, Sandra (Michael) Weber, and Karen (Donald) Schmalfeldt.

Don attended St. Mary’s schools while working diligently on the family farm. Afterward, he held positions at the Nestlé Can Shop and Burlington Mills. In 1958, he began what would become a 42-year career with the Burlington, Brighton & Wheatland Telephone Company “BB&W”, later known as TDS (Telephone and Data Systems), retiring as a manager in 2000.

Family was at the center of Don’s life. In the early years, summer vacations to cottages in the Northwoods created lasting memories. In 1976, the family began camping adventures at Plymouth Rock Camping Resort in Plymouth, a tradition that continued for decades. After retirement, Don and Joan enjoyed winters in Florida, particularly at the Blue Parrot RV Resort in Lady Lake. They also traveled extensively, but nothing brought Don more joy than following his grandchildren’s athletic pursuits, traveling countless miles to support them.

Don is survived by his loving wife of over 65 years, Joan; their daughters and sons-in-law; and his beloved grandchildren, Kyle (Ashley) Koenen, Nicholas (Jennifer Hoaglund) Koenen, Lucas (Victoria Johnston) Koenen, Jacob Weber, Adam (McKenzie) Weber, Abby (Matthew) Bellavia, and Jenna (fiancé Noah Lindner) Schmalfeldt. He is also survived by his sister Joan Ziccarelli; brother Ken Kerkman; sisters Judy Klein and Janice (John) Koons; brother-in-law Gordon Schenning; sisters-in-law Fran Kerkman and Marie Weis; brother-in-law Larry Weis; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Kay Weis, and Mary J. and Norman Kerkman; and former sister-in-law, Chris Kerkman, along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Genevieve (Harold) Brustman and Geraldine Schenning; brothers Michael and Roman (Renata) Kerkman; brothers-in-law Robert Ziccarelli, Donald Pulera, and William Klein; sister-in-law Lorna Kerkman; and in-laws Lloyd (Betty) Weis and John (Jack) Weis.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pine Brook Pointe and Gentiva Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.

Visitation for Don will take place from 9 until 11 a.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Mass of Christian Burial will start at noon at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. A Luncheon will follow in St. Mary Heim Hall. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. in St. Mary Parish Cemetery.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.